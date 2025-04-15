Logicsource Earns Awards By Inc. And Boston Globe For Outstanding Growth And Business Performance

WESTPORT, Conn., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource , the leader in procurement services and technology, is pleased to announce recognition for two awards from Inc. and Boston Globe for the company's sustained revenue growth and business expansion, standing out as a top performer in the fiercely competitive Northeastern region.

LogicSource has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Northeast, ranking #88 on the Inc. Regionals List , with 951 total honorees. Additionally, Boston Globe, in collaboration with Statista, named LogicSource one of New England's 50 fastest-growing companies , recognizing its impressive 149% growth rate. These honors validate LogicSource's impact and strength on both a local and national scale.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

For LogicSource Founder and CEO Dave Pennino, his hometown of Norwalk, Connecticut has been central to the company's success over the years. Pennino founded LogicSource after more than two decades of global leadership in strategy and development and senior roles across top consulting firms. Pennino's commitment to the Norwalk community drew him to build his business in the area, now the headquarters for nearly 400 individuals nationwide.

"Watching LogicSource grow from a small business in Connecticut to a global company has been one of the most rewarding aspects of my career. The sustained growth and innovation we've seen is a testament to the talent and drive of this community," said Pennino. "I'm proud to stand alongside other companies recognized, demonstrating the economic strength and entrepreneurial spirit that thrives across New England. To see LogicSource become a recognized national leader is truly humbling, and we look forward to continuing to make a meaningful impact in the future."

LogicSource's recognition in these awards reflects the hard work, dedication, and passion of the entire team, from industries such as consumer packaged goods to healthcare. These awards follow several other accolades for LogicSource and its leaders including Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Pros to Kno award for distribution and logistics expert, Erik Given, and multiple honors by Everest Group , Spend Matters , Financial Times , and Inc. 5000 .

LogicSource empowers the world's top brands to buy better. Experts across thousands of spend categories equip businesses to make stronger procurement decisions and strategically manage indirect and non-clinical costs. LogicSource works with some of the nation's most recognized names including lululemon, Bath & Body Works, and Cleveland Clinic. To learn more about LogicSource, visit .

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These include complex categories like marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution and logistics and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. Unlike traditional advice-based consultants, LogicSource is a purpose-built buying utility with assets that are configurable to their clients' needs and ready to deploy. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information, visit .

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

The Boston Globe stands as a trusted pillar in the community, uniquely positioned to connect ideas, people, and stories. Its mission is to be a vital source of journalism and information for Boston and beyond, now and for the future generations, driven by a deep commitment to public service, community and innovation. The Globe's vision is to continuously enhance how it serves and informs its subscribers, through creative and innovative approaches to evolving its products and work. The Globe's awards and recognitions reflect the exceptional work produced daily within its newsroom.

Colin Gilmore

[email protected]

