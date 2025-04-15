AMSURG Continues Growth With Acquisition Of Pinnacle Surgery Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMSURG, an independent leader in ambulatory surgery center services, has expanded its footprint in Louisiana with the acquisition of Pinnacle Surgery Center. Located in Covington at 1234 Pinnacle Parkway, the state-of-the-art outpatient facility is 8,787 square feet with three operating rooms and one procedure room.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pinnacle Surgery Center to the AMSURG portfolio," said John Lamberth, Chief Development Officer at AMSURG. "Their outstanding team and commitment to patient-centered care is evident through the relationships they have built and the exceptional service they've delivered to their community. We look forward to combining our expertise with theirs to further elevate the quality and accessibility of same-day surgical care in the region."

Pinnacle Surgery Center is home to 17 skilled physicians who specialize in spine, pain management and eye procedures. The facility also offers 23-hour overnight stay capabilities for patients needing extended recovery time. With a focus on clinical excellence and operational efficiency, the center's modern facility is designed to provide patients with high-quality, cost-effective care.

The center is currently open and accepting patients. For more information on Pinnacle Surgery Center's services or to schedule an appointment, visit .

About AMSURG

AMSURG is an independent leader in ambulatory surgery center services, operating a network of more than 250 surgery centers nationwide. In partnership with physicians and health systems, the organization delivers high-quality patient care across a diverse spectrum of medical specialties, including gastroenterology, ophthalmology and orthopedics. Guided by its core values - Care Deeply, Champion Excellence, Cultivate Integrity and Celebrate Teamwork - AMSURG is committed to transforming the future of ambulatory surgery center care and services with a focus on strategic growth and innovation. To learn more about AMSURG, visit .

SOURCE AMSURG Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED