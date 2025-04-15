True North Oral Surgery & Implants Announces Launch Of New Website
At True North Oral Surgery & Implants, both doctors are board-certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (ABOMS), signifying a high standard of patient care.
Dr. Paul Vollmer leads the practice with over 20 years of experience. He received his D.D.S. from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and completed a rigorous Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery residency at the University of Minnesota. Under his guidance, True North hosts a local chapter of the Seattle Study Club, an organization dedicated to fostering continuing education for dental professionals.
Dr. Travis Johnson received his D.D.S. from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry and completed a residency at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. In addition to specializing in dental implants, bone grafting, and orthognathic surgery, the doctor provides compassionate care to children and patients with special needs.
True North Oral Surgery & Implants provides trustworthy care with optimal results. The doctors perform both routine procedures and complex surgeries. Particular focus areas include wisdom teeth removal and dental implants.
The doctors frequently receive accolades from local publications, including Minnesota Monthly's 2024 "Best Dentist" award for Dr. Vollmer.
"At True North Oral Surgery & Implants, we combine advanced, up-to-date procedures with the care and concern our patients deserve," said Dr. Vollmer. "We want to provide the highest-quality oral surgery care possible in a friendly, comforting atmosphere."
True North Oral Surgery & Implants performs the following procedures:
-
Dental Implants
Wisdom Teeth Extractions
Bone Grafting
Sedation Dentistry:
Oral Surgery for Orthodontics
About True North Oral Surgery & Implants
True North Oral Surgery & Implants has three locations near the Twin Cities, Minnesota. The practice offers comprehensive oral and maxillofacial procedures performed by board-certified surgeons.
The practice has three locations:
Maplewood
1560 Beam Avenue, Suite E
Maplewood, MN 55109
651-578-7000
Woodbury
9950 Valley Creek Road, Suite 100
Woodbury, MN 55125
651-578-7000
Forest Lake
1420 Lake Street South, Suite 200
Forest Lake, MN 55025
651-578-7000
