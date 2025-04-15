True North Oral Surgery & Implants Announces Launch Of New Website

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new website is mobile and desktop-friendly, making it easy to access vital information about True North Oral Surgery & Implants at home or on the go. The website provides details on the practice's policies and procedures, giving patients a resource to learn about needed care. The website explains complex oral surgery procedures in an accessible way, enabling patients to start conversations with their doctor.

At True North Oral Surgery & Implants, both doctors are board-certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (ABOMS), signifying a high standard of patient care.

Dr. Paul Vollmer leads the practice with over 20 years of experience. He received his D.D.S. from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and completed a rigorous Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery residency at the University of Minnesota. Under his guidance, True North hosts a local chapter of the Seattle Study Club, an organization dedicated to fostering continuing education for dental professionals.

Dr. Travis Johnson received his D.D.S. from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry and completed a residency at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. In addition to specializing in dental implants, bone grafting, and orthognathic surgery, the doctor provides compassionate care to children and patients with special needs.

True North Oral Surgery & Implants provides trustworthy care with optimal results. The doctors perform both routine procedures and complex surgeries. Particular focus areas include wisdom teeth removal and dental implants.

The doctors frequently receive accolades from local publications, including Minnesota Monthly's 2024 "Best Dentist" award for Dr. Vollmer.

"At True North Oral Surgery & Implants, we combine advanced, up-to-date procedures with the care and concern our patients deserve," said Dr. Vollmer. "We want to provide the highest-quality oral surgery care possible in a friendly, comforting atmosphere."

True North Oral Surgery & Implants performs the following procedures:



Dental Implants

Wisdom Teeth Extractions

Bone Grafting

Sedation Dentistry: Oral Surgery for Orthodontics

About True North Oral Surgery & Implants

True North Oral Surgery & Implants has three locations near the Twin Cities, Minnesota. The practice offers comprehensive oral and maxillofacial procedures performed by board-certified surgeons.

The practice has three locations:

Maplewood

1560 Beam Avenue, Suite E

Maplewood, MN 55109

651-578-7000

Woodbury

9950 Valley Creek Road, Suite 100

Woodbury, MN 55125

651-578-7000

Forest Lake

1420 Lake Street South, Suite 200

Forest Lake, MN 55025

651-578-7000

SOURCE True North Oral Surgery & Implants