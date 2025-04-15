Program On Negotiation Announces Latest Executive Education Courses

2025 offerings provide innovative strategies and practical tools to help professionals navigate complex negotiations in today's dynamic business landscape



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Program on Negotiation (PON) at Harvard Law School, the world's preeminent research center for negotiation theory, teaching, and practice, announced its latest series of executive education programs for 2025. The courses are designed to provide professionals with the essential skills and insights needed to successfully navigate complexity, resolve challenging disputes, and thrive amid rapid changes in the global business environment.

"Negotiation practices are evolving faster than ever, driven by new technologies and shifting global dynamics. People are negotiating through screens, AI is uncovering insights we couldn't imagine just a few years ago, and real-time data is shaping strategy. Strong negotiation skills aren't just beneficial-they're essential," said Guhan Subramanian, Chair of the Program on Negotiation. "Our goal at PON is to ensure leaders from all sectors are prepared to manage complexity effectively and leverage the opportunities these changes create."

The latest courses offered in 2025 include:



Negotiation and Leadership: Dealing with Difficult People and Problems May 12–14 | June 9–11 | September 22–24 | October 20–22 | December 8–10, 2025

This intensive three-day course transforms the way professionals approach negotiation and conflict resolution. Participants engage in interactive role-plays and dynamic exercises, gaining hands-on experience to refine their negotiation techniques and achieve more effective outcomes.



Harvard Negotiation Master Class

May 5–7, 2025

This immersive, advanced program is designed to elevate experienced negotiators into master-level practitioners adept at handling even the most challenging scenarios with strategic confidence. (Limited to individuals who have completed prior negotiation coursework.)



Negotiation Essentials Online June 3–4, 2025

This two-day virtual course equips professionals across all industries with foundational negotiation skills. Participants gain practical experience managing emotions, creating and claiming value, and navigating difficult conversations through real-world case studies and simulations.

Semester Mediation and Conflict Management

Mondays, September 15–November 24, 2025, 6–8 p.m. ET

This highly interactive online course enhances participants' abilities to manage and resolve conflicts effectively. Participants will explore various mediation styles, conflict diagnosis, ethical dilemmas, and strategies for addressing complex disputes. Upon completion, attendees receive a certificate from the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School.

PON courses are taught by distinguished negotiation experts from Harvard Law School, Harvard Business School, Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard Medical School, MIT Sloan, and other renowned institutions. For detailed course descriptions or to register, visit the PON executive education website .

About the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School

The Program on Negotiation (PON) at Harvard Law School is a globally recognized interdisciplinary consortium involving Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and Tufts University. Dedicated to advancing negotiation and dispute resolution theory and practice, PON offers groundbreaking research, seminars, workshops, and executive education programs. The consortium equips individuals and organizations worldwide to achieve effective, principled outcomes through negotiation. For more information, visit .

