Mural Oncology Announces Plans To Explore Strategic Alternatives

With $144.4 million in cash as of December 31, 2024, Mural plans to explore strategic alternatives and will undertake a reduction in force of approximately 90% of employees

WALTHAM, Mass. and DUBLIN, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mural Oncology plc (Nasdaq: MURA), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that following review of data from its phase 2 ARTISTRY-6 trial in melanoma and previously announced results from the phase 3 ARTISTRY-7 trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, the company is discontinuing all clinical development of nemvaleukin alfa and plans to immediately commence the exploration of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value. Mural has engaged Lucid Capital Markets, LLC to act as its financial advisor in connection with the exploration of strategic alternatives. The company had approximately $144.4 million of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2024. In conjunction with today's announcement, Mural plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 90%.

ARTISTRY-6, cohort 2 is a phase 2, single-arm trial evaluating nemvaleukin as a monotherapy in 92 patients with mucosal melanoma with a minimum follow-up of at least six months. A review of the topline data from this cohort showed that the primary endpoint was not achieved. Mural also conducted a review of preliminary data from ARTISTRY-6, cohort 3, evaluating less-frequent intravenous dosing of nemvaleukin in patients with cutaneous melanoma, and did not observe a level of activity that warranted continuation. Based on the totality of these data, together with the interim overall survival results from ARTISTRY-7 as announced on March 25, 2025, Mural will discontinue all clinical development of nemvaleukin.

Mural plans to explore potential strategic alternatives including, but not limited to, an offer for or other acquisition of the company, merger, business combination, or other transaction. While the company has not set a timetable for completion of this process, further updates and developments will be disclosed as appropriate or where necessary under regulatory requirements. There can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in the company pursuing a transaction or that any acquisition or other transaction involving the company will be completed, nor as to the terms on which any acquisition or other transaction will occur, if at all.

The company confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, it is not in receipt of any approaches and not in active discussions with any potential offeror.

Irish Takeover Rules Considerations

Mural is subject to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Irish Takeover Rules 2022 (the“ Irish Takeover Rules ”), which have certain implications on some of the strategic alternatives to be explored by the company. As the exploration of strategic alternatives is expected to include consideration of potential offers for the company, following the publication of this announcement Mural is now considered to be in an "offer period" as defined in the Irish Takeover Rules and the dealing disclosure requirements of Rule 8 of the Irish Takeover Rules as summarized below will apply.

The Irish Takeover Panel has granted a dispensation from the requirements of Rules 2.4(b) and 2.4(c) of the Irish Takeover Rules such that any potential offeror will not be required to be publicly identified as a result of this announcement for so long as the strategic evaluation is ongoing. Such parties should nonetheless be mindful of their obligations under the Irish Takeover Rules, including in particular with respect to confidentiality under Rule 2.1 and the circumstances in which an announcement may be required under Rule 2.2. If a potential offeror has any doubts about its obligations pursuant to the Irish Takeover Rules, it should contact its financial adviser(s) and, where applicable, it should also consult with the Irish Takeover Panel.

This is an announcement under Rule 2.4 of the Irish Takeover Rules and is not an announcement of a firm intention by any party to make an offer under Rule 2.7 of the Irish Takeover Rules.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology is a biotechnology company focused on using its protein engineering platform to develop cytokine-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer with the goal of delivering meaningful and clinical benefits to people living with cancer. Mural Oncology has its registered office in Dublin, Ireland, and its primary facilities in Waltham, Mass. For more information, visit Mural Oncology's website at and follow us on LinkedIn , Bluesky , and X .

Responsibility Statement

The Directors of Mural accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of their knowledge and belief (having taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Disclosure Requirements of the Irish Takeover Rules

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Irish Takeover Rules, any person who is“interested” (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of“relevant securities” of Mural must make an“opening position disclosure” by no later than 3.30pm (US Eastern Time) on the tenth“business day” following the commencement of the“offer period”. An“opening position disclosure” must contain the details specified in Rule 8.6(a) of the Irish Takeover Rules, including details of the person's interests and short positions in any“relevant securities” of Mural. Relevant persons who deal in any“relevant securities” of Mural prior to the deadline for making an“opening position disclosure” must instead make a dealing disclosure as described below.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, any person who is, or becomes,“interested” (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of“relevant securities” of Mural must disclose all“dealings” in such“relevant securities” during the“offer period”. The disclosure of a“dealing” in“relevant securities” by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30pm (US Eastern Time) on the“business day” following the date of the relevant“dealing”. A dealing disclosure must contain the details specified in Rule 8.6(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, including details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in any“relevant securities” of Mural.

All“dealings” in“relevant securities” of Mural by a bidder, or by any party acting in concert with a bidder, must also be disclosed by no later than 12 noon (US Eastern Time) on the“business day” following the date of the relevant“dealing”.

If two or more persons co-operate on the basis of an agreement, either express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire an“interest” in“relevant securities” of Mural, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3(a) and (b) of the Irish Takeover Rules.

A disclosure table, giving details of the companies in whose“relevant securities” opening position disclosures and dealing disclosures should be made, can be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website at

“Interests in securities” arise, in summary, when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an“interest” by virtue of the ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities.

Terms in quotation marks in this section are defined in the Irish Takeover Rules, which can also be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website.

If you are in any doubt as to whether or not you are required to disclose a“dealing” under Rule 8, please consult the Irish Takeover Panel's website at or contact the Irish Takeover Panel on telephone number +353 1 678 9020.

Rule 2.12 Disclosure

In accordance with Rule 2.12 of the Irish Takeover Rules, Mural confirms that, as of the close of business on April 11, 2025, the issued share capital of Mural was 17,268,881 ordinary shares with par value US$0.01 each (the“ Ordinary Shares ”).

In addition, as of the close of business on April 11, 2025, there were outstanding 1,122,834 non-vested restricted stock units (the“ Restricted Stock Units ”) and 3,735,308 options to purchase Ordinary Shares (the“ Stock Options ”) granted by Mural. Upon vesting, each Restricted Stock Unit entitles the holder to receive one Ordinary Share and each Stock Option entitles the holder to purchase one Ordinary Share at the applicable exercise price.

The International Securities Identification Number for the Ordinary Shares is IE000LK2BOB4.

Publication on Website

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Irish Takeover Rules, a copy of this announcement will be available on Mural's website by no later than 12 noon (US Eastern Time) on the business day following publication of this announcement. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

No Offer or Solicitation

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland or the United States may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

Important Notice Relating to Financial Advisor

Lucid Capital Markets, LLC, which is authorized and regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) in the United States, is acting as financial advisor exclusively for Mural and for no one else in connection with the subject matter of this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Mural for providing the protections afforded to clients of Lucid Capital Markets, LLC or its affiliates, nor for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to in this announcement. Neither Lucid Capital Markets, LLC nor any of its subsidiaries, affiliates or branches owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct, indirect, consequential, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Lucid Capital Markets, LLC in relation to the matters in this announcement, any statement or other matter or arrangement referred to herein or otherwise.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the company's exploration and review of strategic alternatives, its ability to identify and complete a transaction as a result of the strategic alternatives process and its plans to reduce costs. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include, among others, the company's ability to successfully pursue a strategic alternative transaction on attractive terms, or at all; uncertainty as to whether the reduction in force will result in the anticipated savings; and those other risks and uncertainties set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in subsequent filings the company may make with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

