Caribe Tankers To Trial Inmarsat Nexuswave For Connected Certainty And Enhanced Crew Welfare

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trial will assess performance of Inmarsat Maritime's fully managed bonded connectivity service as US-based Commercial and Operational Shipping Management company seeks ultra-reliable solution to meet operational and crew connectivity challenges

LONDON, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has announced Caribe Tankers USA, Inc (CTU) will trial Inmarsat's fully managed bonded connectivity service, NexusWave, on board the chemical tankers Caribe Maria and Caribe Luna: as the US-based company seeks an ultra-reliable solution to best serve operational and crew connectivity.

By combining multiple network underlays in one fully managed, bonded solution, Inmarsat's NexusWave enables applications to leverage the aggregate capacity of all available networks rather than relying on one underlay at a time. This unique network-bonding approach allows NexusWave vessels to maintain a seamless, consistent connection to high-speed internet with global coverage, unlimited data, and managed performance levels.

As a result, this new technology will allow vessels to meet new connectivity demand and crew can enjoy a home-like connectivity experience whether the ship is sailing in open waters or anchored at a busy port. This in line with Caribe Tankers' objective as the company looks to retain and attract the best seafaring talent.

Jason Holden, CTU Manager, said:“As a 24/7 Commercial and Operational Shipping management company, we understand the importance of being able to communicate at any time to and from the vessels for business demands. More importantly, providing crew fast and reliable internet has notably improved productivity on board.

Reliable, high-speed Internet is an increasingly important ingredient in fostering a happy, loyal and healthy working environment. Evidence suggests that Inmarsat's NexusWave will meet our requirements for crew as well as operational connectivity. We look forward to seeing the results of our collaboration.”

The decision to trial Inmarsat NexusWave also reflects Caribe Tankers' requirements for reliable and consistent communication services, where the company considers certainty in the connectivity a requisite for supporting daily operational needs.

Logan Murray, Account Manager, Inmarsat Maritime, said:“Caribe Tankers' using NexusWave is the latest endorsement of the power of bonded connectivity. Our fully managed solution delivers unparalleled speeds and reliability – with the convenience of working with a single trusted partner that understands the maritime industry's unique challenges. For operators, this means certainty and connected confidence regardless of the size of their fleet and the nature of their operations.”

About Inmarsat Maritime

Inmarsat is a Viasat company and continues to power the digitalisation of the maritime industry . With over 40 years of experience, Inmarsat Maritime offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable ship owners and operators to stay connected, navigate safely, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure crew welfare.

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at , the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Facebook , Bluesky , Threads and YouTube.

Inmarsat Maritime is based in Viasat's global international business headquarters in London, United Kingdom. For further information about Inmarsat Maritime, visit Inmarsat.com/maritime and follow us on LinkedIn .

