Sunrise Realty Trust Schedules Earnings Release And Conference Call For The First Quarter Ending March 31, 2025
About Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc.
Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is an institutional commercial real estate (“CRE”) lender providing flexible financing solutions to sponsors of CRE projects in the Southern United States. It focuses on transitional CRE business plans with the potential for near-term value creation, collateralized by top-tier assets in established and rapidly expanding Southern markets. For additional information regarding the Company, please visit .
About TCG Real Estate
TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated CRE-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage REIT, Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust, Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets located primarily within markets in the Southern U.S. benefitting from economic tailwinds with growth potential.
Investor Relations Contact
Robyn Tannenbaum
561-510-2293
...
Media Contact
Profile Advisors
Rich Myers & Rachel Goun
347-774-1125
...
