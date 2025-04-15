Sunrise Realty Trust Schedules Earnings Release And Conference Call For The First Quarter Ending March 31, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (“SUNS” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: SUNS), a lender on the Tannenbaum Capital Group (“TCG”) Real Estate platform, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 before market open. Management will review SUNS' financial results at 10:00 am ET via webcast available on the Investor Relations website at ir.sunriserealtytrust.com , or by registering in advance at this link . To participate in the live conference call, dial 888-672-2415 (or 646-307-1952 for international callers) and provide Conference ID 6235201. A replay will be available one hour after the event.

SUNS distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in receiving firm updates by email can sign up for them here .

About Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc.

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is an institutional commercial real estate (“CRE”) lender providing flexible financing solutions to sponsors of CRE projects in the Southern United States. It focuses on transitional CRE business plans with the potential for near-term value creation, collateralized by top-tier assets in established and rapidly expanding Southern markets. For additional information regarding the Company, please visit .

About TCG Real Estate

TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated CRE-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage REIT, Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust, Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets located primarily within markets in the Southern U.S. benefitting from economic tailwinds with growth potential.

Investor Relations Contact

Robyn Tannenbaum

561-510-2293

Media Contact

Profile Advisors

Rich Myers & Rachel Goun

347-774-1125

