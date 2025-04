National Boxers Reach Final Of Great Silk Way Int'l Tournament

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The semi-finals of the Great Silk Way International Boxing Tournament has concluded in Baku, Azernews reports.

Around 200 boxers from 9 countries, including Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Montenegro, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Russia, and Kazakhstan, participated in the tournament.

Azerbaijan included 56 athletes - 45 men and 11 women- in the tournament.

The national boxing team made a strong showing, with 11 representatives advancing to the final rounds.

In the men's division, the semifinal victors included Subhan Mammadov, Nijat Huseynov, Muhammadali Gasimzade, Nabi Iskandarov, Seidjamshid Jafarov, Murad Allahverdiyev, Alfonso Dominguez, and Muhammad Abdullayev.

Meanwhile, Shamil Asgarov, Taghi Nasibov, Ruslan Rustamov, and Mammad Guliyev each earned bronze medals for their efforts.

On the women's side, Marzhona Savrieva, Zeynab Rahimova, and Aynur Rzayeva emerged victorious, securing their spots in the finals.

Anahanym Ismayilova, Bakhriya Ibrahimova, and Aynur Mikailova reached the semi-finals but ultimately finished in third place.

Boxing is known as one of the oldest known sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.