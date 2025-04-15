KORE Reschedules Earnings Release And Conference Call

ATLANTA, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KORE ) ("KORE" or the "Company")), a global leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions and pioneering IoT hyperscaler, today announced that it has postponed the release of its financial results and conference call related to the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, which had previously been scheduled for April 15, 2025. KORE currently expects to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after market close on April 30, 2025. The Company also currently expects to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "10-K") on April 30, 2025.

The Company plans to hold its live webcast conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 on Wednesday, April 30, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Webcast Event: link

U.S. dial-in: (877) 407-3039

International dial-in: (215) 268-9922

Conference ID: 13752519

The Company is delaying the release of financial results, the conference call and the filing of the 10-K because it needs additional time to complete its year-end financial reporting processes.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit korewireless.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing of KORE's release of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, earnings conference call and filing of its 10-K. Although KORE believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statement are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited, to further delays or adjustments that may arise in connection with the year-end financial reporting processes for our consolidated financial statements for 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements are also subject to the risk factors and cautionary language described from time to time in the reports KORE files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any updates thereto in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in such forward-looking statements. KORE has no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, and does not undertake to do so except as required by law.

KORE Investors Contact:

Vik Vijayvergiya

Vice President, IR, Corporate Development and Strategy

[email protected]

(770) 280-0324

SOURCE KORE Group Holdings, Inc.

