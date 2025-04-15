Dusty Weather Condition Expected To Clear Soon, Expert Says
Doha, Qatar: A weather expert confirmed in a phone call with Qatar Television on Tuesday that the sudden gust of dust currently affecting Qatar will gradually begin to dissipate today.
According to Abdullah Al-Haddad, the sand storm originated from northern Gulf region at dawn today, April 15, reducing visibility to less than 1 kilometre in some areas.
When asked about the forecast for upcoming days, Al-Haddad indicated that while the dust will stop very soon, strong winds are expected to continue through Thursday, particularly in open areas.
Those with respiratory conditions such as asthma are advised to exercise caution and wear masks when outdoors.
