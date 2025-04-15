LANDSEA HOMES SUPPORTING WILDFIRE REBUILDING EFFORTS WITH HOMEAID

Dollar-for-Dollar Donation-Matching in Partnership with HomeAid

DALLAS, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA ) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, is proud to announce a donation-matching partnership with HomeAid to aid in wildfire relief efforts.

"Our hearts go out to all those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. We know that a home isn't just a structure-it's the foundation of hope, security, and community," said Mike Forsum, President and Chief Operating Officer, Landsea Homes. "In times like these, our commitment to our fellow residents and neighbors becomes more vital than ever. Together we can restore hope and rebuild communities. Every contribution to HomeAid helps pave the way for recovery."

Recognizing the urgent need for stability and shelter, Landsea Homes has partnered with HomeAid, a non-profit leader dedicated to housing solutions and a long-standing record of helping families regain their footing. Landsea Homes is matching all donations made to HomeAid dollar-for-dollar, ensuring every contribution goes further toward rebuilding lives and neighborhoods.

"Since the devastating Los Angeles wildfires in January, HomeAid OCLA has been working to develop interim housing solutions for the residents of Alta Dena and the Pacific Palisades. As we work with various agencies and stakeholders on rebuilding Los Angeles, we are grateful for the continued collaboration with our outstanding partner, Landsea Homes. The strength of the homebuilding industry, our expertise and willingness to lend a hand, together we will be part of the solution," said Gina Cunningham, Executive Director of HomeAid OCLA.

Contributions so far have come from valued trade partners such as Boise Cascade, Simpson Strong-Tie, Accurate Cleaning Systems, East of Bay Plastering, AlCal Specialty Contracting, Inc., Vault Construction Group, IES Residential, Riverside Irrigation & Landscape, The Colorado Flooring Company, Builders First Source, Creative Interiors, and Split Rail Fence.

"We are eager to help families recreate their new homes and provide places where they can begin the process of healing and rebuilding their lives," said Forsum.

To donate to HomeAid, click here or text LandseaHALA25 to 91999 .

Landsea Homes is currently selling homes in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. To search for a community, visit: .

For more information about HomeAid, please visit: .

About HomeAid OCLA

Founded in 1989 by the Building Industry Association of Southern California, HomeAid Orange County Los Angeles is on a mission to improve the lives of those experiencing, or at risk of homelessness by creating safe and dignified housing, while also advocating the belief that everyone deserves a safe space to call home. To date, HomeAid OCLA has 108 completed or in progress, housing projects throughout Southern California.

