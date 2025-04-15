Sibi Welcomes Tom Stapley To Its Board, Enhancing Expertise In Property Management

PHOENIX, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sibi is proud to announce Tom Stapley as the newest member of its Board of Directors. As President of Roots Management, Stapley oversees operations for over 240 communities nationwide, showcasing his expertise in scaling property management operations and fostering growth in the manufactured housing sector.

Stapley's journey from co-founding Invitation Homes to leading large-scale property management and manufactured home operations offers invaluable insight for Sibi's mission to simplify and optimize supply chain processes for businesses of all sizes. His unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities in these markets positions him to contribute significantly to Sibi's vision.

"Tom's expertise in property management and manufactured homes, combined with his forward-thinking approach, will be a game-changer for Sibi," says Barrie Lindahl, CEO of Sibi. "We're excited to leverage his knowledge of these industries to refine our platform and continue redefining what's possible for procurement and supply chains. His insights will be invaluable as Sibi moves into its next phase of growth."

"Sibi is tackling one of the most critical challenges in property management-streamlining procurement and optimizing supply chain processes at scale. I'm excited to collaborate with the team to help drive innovation and expand Sibi's impact across the property management and manufactured housing sectors," says Tom Stapley, President of Roots Management.

Sibi integrates businesses managing, maintaining, and building properties directly with manufacturers, simplifying how building materials are bought, tracked, and managed. By automating procurement, maintenance, and renovations with real-time insights, Sibi eliminates inefficiencies and keeps projects on track. Seamless integrations optimize inventory, production, and purchasing-helping businesses move faster, cut waste, and stay under budget.

For more information about Sibi, visit sibi or contact [email protected]

Media Contact:

Laura Cooper

Product Marketing Manager

Sibi

Phone: (858) 848-7424

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sibi

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED