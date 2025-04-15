Chrissy Teigen - Author, Entrepreneur, Mom To Young Son With Type 1 Diabetes - Joins Sanofi's Screen For Type 1 Movement



Teigen to advocate for the importance of type 1 diabetes screening after son's diagnosis was uncovered during an unexpected medical emergency Screen For Type 1 movement continues momentum into year two with the goal of encouraging people to screen early; just one blood test can spot type 1 diabetes before symptoms occur

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanofi, a leader in diabetes care, welcomes author, entrepreneur, and mom Chrissy Teigen as its new celebrity spokesperson for the Screen For Type 1 movement. The partnership, announced on T1D Day, comes as the Screen For Type 1 movement strives to expand diabetes education nationwide, raising awareness of the benefits of early risk detection.

Teigen has a personal connection to type 1 diabetes. Her son, Miles, was diagnosed unexpectedly at the age of six and ended up in the hospital due to complications from the disease – an experience shared by many individuals and families. In fact, each year, around 64,000 Americans are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes; as many as 40% of people are unaware they have the disease until they experience a life-threatening event that requires hospitalization. In her role with Screen For Type 1, Teigen will advocate for early type 1 diabetes risk detection, sharing her personal story to help families understand why screening is so important.

Chrissy Teigen

Author, entrepreneur, and mom

"Our family knew nothing about type 1 diabetes prior to 2024 – and when I say nothing, I mean absolutely nothing. We were confused and scared when Miles was first diagnosed. Miles is a warrior – a type 1 diabetes warrior – and we are learning together every day how to help him manage this disease, but there is no doubt in my mind that knowing in advance would have made a positive impact for Miles, me, and our entire family. I want everyone to hear me when I say: stay proactive and talk to your doctor about getting yourself or your loved ones screened for type 1 diabetes today!"

Nadia Fontaine

Head, US Autoimmune Type 1 Diabetes Franchise

"It's unacceptable that many people are still finding out about a type 1 diabetes diagnosis only when serious complications arise. We're energized to partner with Chrissy Teigen on the Screen For Type 1 movement and believe her story will strongly resonate with families and underscore the importance of early risk detection."

Anyone can screen for type 1 diabetes, which consists of just one blood test that identifies whether a person has autoantibodies related to type 1 diabetes before symptoms even appear. While type 1 diabetes cannot be prevented, it can be detected early through autoantibody screening, before serious health complications may occur, which may give people more time to prepare and plan for the future.

People can visit ScreenForType1 for helpful tools and resources about early screening options. Sanofi encourages people interested in learning more about screening for type 1 diabetes to speak to their doctor.

Teigen and other social media personalities who are participating in the Screen For Type 1 movement are paid spokespeople for Sanofi.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across the world, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN andNASDAQ: SNY

