Linden Completes Oversubscribed Fund VI Fundraise At $5.4 Billion

Milestone fundraise solidifies Linden's position as the largest dedicated healthcare private equity manager.

CHICAGO, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linden Capital Partners ("Linden"), a Chicago-based healthcare private equity firm, today announced the completion of the fundraise for its sixth buyout fund, Linden Capital Partners VI ("Fund VI"), with $5.2 billion of LP commitments and a $200 million GP commitment. Surpassing its $4.5 billion target and initial $5.0 billion hard cap, Fund VI was substantially oversubscribed and represents a milestone achievement for the firm, following the close of Fund V in 2021 at $3.0 billion of LP commitments. Linden is the largest dedicated healthcare private equity manager.

"Fund VI is a defining accomplishment for Linden," said Tony Davis, Linden Co-Founder and President. "Through the successful raise of our largest fund to date, we are excited to play an even more impactful role in shaping the future of healthcare and look forward to continuing to drive strong outcomes for our investors, management teams, and healthcare stakeholders. In a difficult fundraising market, the scale of Fund VI, the pace of the raise at just under nine months, and the expansion of our investor base reflect the confidence investors have in our firm, and we are grateful for that support."

Now in its 20th year, Linden has established itself as a preeminent healthcare investor, specializing in middle-market investments across services, products, and distribution. Fund VI will continue Linden's strategy of seeking to drive long-term, sustainable growth through integrated operational experience, tailored value creation programs, and a proprietary human capital approach.

Linden's growth has been marked by strategic investments in talent and resources, now with a team of over 60 professionals. Earlier this month, the firm also announced the final close of its second structured capital fund ("SCF II ") at $400 million.

"It's incredibly rewarding to see our franchise recognized and supported by such a broad and global group of partners, with over 20 countries represented in our investor base," said Katie Kornel, Linden's Investor Relations Partner. "We are deeply thankful for the trust of long-standing existing investors as well as strategic new investors, whose partnership makes this milestone possible."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as fund counsel, and PJT Park Hill and Magenta Capital Services Ltd. served as placement advisors.

Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is the largest dedicated healthcare private equity firm. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Since its founding, Linden has invested in over 45 healthcare companies encompassing over 350+ total transactions across its strategies. The firm currently manages over $13.0 billion of regulatory assets under management. For more information, please visit .

