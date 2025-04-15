Primary Care Providers Identify A Major Health Crisis For Seniors - One Most Have Never Heard Of

MENAFN - PR Newswire) It is essential for primary care providers to recognize the signs of vascular disease and ensure that vascular surgeons are included as part of the care team. Despite widespread acknowledgment of the seriousness of vascular disease, 80% of primary care providers are not confident they can recognize and diagnose vascular conditions (SVS HCP Survey). In fact, when asked to identify symptoms of common vascular diseases like difficulty walking and cold feet or toes, only 6% were able to do so correctly (SVS HCP Survey). SVS' Highway to Health campaign urges primary care providers to optimize both recognition of vascular disease and timely referral of patients to the specialty uniquely trained to treat the full spectrum of vascular conditions.

"The Society for Vascular Surgery is dedicated to fostering strong partnerships with primary care providers, working together to ensure comprehensive, patient-centered care that enhances vascular health outcomes," said Matthew Eagleton, MD, DFSVS, Society for Vascular Surgery President. "Coordinated care benefits providers, hospital systems, and, most importantly, patients."

Routine healthcare visits are a prime opportunity to identify risk factors and symptoms of vascular disease.

Common risk factors for vascular disease include:



Over 65 years old

Diabetes

Current or former tobacco use

High blood pressure High cholesterol

Common symptoms of vascular disease include:



Pain, swelling, or discoloration in the legs, arms, and feet

Leg cramps when walking

Hair loss on the lower part of the leg

Cold or numb toes

Varicose veins Non-healing wounds or ulcers on the legs or feet

Vascular surgeons are often integral members of a broader care team, collaborating with primary care providers, cardiologists, endocrinologists, interventional cardiologists, interventional radiologists, nurses, and other specialists to provide quality care for patients with vascular conditions. Each member plays an important role in diagnosing, treating, and managing both chronic and acute conditions that can impact vascular health. However, vascular surgeons are the only specialists trained to diagnose and treat the full spectrum of vascular diseases. Their care includes prevention, medication therapy, minimally invasive procedures, and ongoing disease management. In fact, early consultation may help patients avoid surgery – as less than half of those treated by a vascular surgeon require surgical interventions .

"Vascular surgeons are committed to providing comprehensive care, including non-surgical options," said William Shutze, MD, DFSVS, Society for Vascular Surgery Secretary. "We believe in early intervention, collaboration with primary care providers and other specialties, and utilizing non-invasive treatments whenever possible to help patients avoid more invasive procedures. Ultimately, our goal is to enhance the overall well-being of each patient, providing them with the best possible outcomes throughout their vascular care journey."

Primary care providers are uniquely positioned to play a pivotal role in advancing early intervention, serving as advocates for proactive care. Early detection of disease, coupled with the identification of an appropriate care team, is essential for empowering patients to effectively manage their condition, mitigate the risk of complications, and safeguard their long-term health. For more information on the vascular care journey, visit YourVascularHealth/your-care-journey .

Key Survey Highlights



About two out of five providers (41%) report having limited exposure to vascular disease during their medical school training, with 11% receiving no education on the topic at all.

When asked to identify symptoms of common vascular diseases like difficulty walking and cold feet or toes, only 6% of PCPs were able to do so correctly. More than two-thirds (67%) of providers don't discuss vascular disease risk as a part of a patient's annual check-up.

About the Survey

SVS fielded a survey among 500 U.S. healthcare providers to gather insight into the awareness and perception of vascular disease and vascular health. The confidence level for the survey is 95% with a margin of error of ±4.4.

About Highway to Health

Developed by SVS, the Highway to Health campaign aims to educate and raise awareness about the symptoms and risk factors associated with vascular disease as most underestimate their risk, leaving them vulnerable to serious health consequences including heart attack, stroke, amputation, and even death. We urge primary care providers to watch out for risks, signs, and symptoms of vascular diseases and include a vascular surgeon in their patient's care team.

About SVS

The Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS) seeks to advance excellence and innovation in vascular health through education, advocacy, research, and public awareness. The organization was founded in 1946 and currently has a membership of more than 6,300. SVS membership is recognized in the vascular community as a mark of professional achievement.

