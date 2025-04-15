Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JBTC Announces 1St Quarter 2025 Earnings


2025-04-15 08:01:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JONESTOWN, Pa., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $1,687,000 or $0.69 per share for the first quarter of 2025 versus $1,307,000 or $0.54 per share in the prior year. President Troy A. Peters stated:“Focusing on net interest income and non-interest income sources drove our results in the first quarter. Net interest income after credit loss expense increased by 7.87% over the same period in the prior year and non-interest income increased by 13.13% led by debit card interchange. Interchange income was positively affected by increased transaction volume and amounts.”

More information can be found at OTC Markets at .

Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA
...
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.
2 West Market Street
Jonestown, PA 17038-0717
Phone: 717-865-4246


