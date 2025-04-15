Artios Pharma Announces Details Of Presentations At The American Association For Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– Artios Pharma Limited (“Artios”), a clinical-stage biotech company led by pioneers of DNA damage response (“DDR”) drug development, today announced that the company's abstract featuring clinical trial results from its ongoing Phase 1/2a study of ART0380 in combination with low dose irinotecan has been selected for an oral presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (“AACR”) Annual Meeting 2025, taking place in Chicago from April 25 to 30, 2025. Artios will also present posters on preclinical data from its ART0380 and ART6043 programs.

Details of the oral presentation:

Abstract Title: First results of ART0380 (an ATR kinase inhibitor) with low dose irinotecan in advanced or metastatic tumors

Presenter: Susanna Ulahannan, MD, Associate Professor, Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma/SCRI, OK, USA

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 3:50 pm – 4:00 pm CDT

Location: Room S406 (Vista Ballroom) - McCormick Place South (Level 4)

Details of the poster presentation on ART0380:

Abstract Title: Combination of the ATR inhibitor, ART0380, with irinotecan for treating ATM-negative tumors

Presenter: Helen M. R. Robinson, VP of Biology, Artios

Session: PO.ET06.02 - DNA Damage Response and Modulation of DNA Repair 1

Date Monday, April 28, 2025

Time: 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CDT

Location: Section 16

The full poster abstract is available on the AACR Annual Meeting website .

Details of the poster presentation on ART6043:

Abstract Title: DNA polymerase theta inhibitor, ART6043, potentiates the efficacy of 177Lu- and 225Ac-based radioligand therapies in vitro and in vivo

Presenter: Marco Ranzani, Associate Director, Artios

Session: - DNA Damage Response and Modulation of DNA Repair 1

Date Monday, April 28, 2025

Time: 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CDT

Location: Section 16

The full poster abstract is available on the AACR Annual Meeting website .

About Artios Pharma Ltd.

Artios leads the DNA damage response field through its comprehensive anti-cancer approach and the deep experience of its team of pioneering DDR drug developers. The company's clinical-stage candidates, ATR inhibitor ART0380 and DNA Polymerase theta (Polθ) inhibitor ART6043, are designed with differentiated pharmaceutical properties and novel biological approaches to precisely eliminate a cancer cell's remaining survival mechanisms. Artios' mission is to develop new classes of DDR drugs that achieve an unreached level of therapeutic impact for patients with hard-to-treat solid tumors.

