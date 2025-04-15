Aspargo Labs CEO To Participate In Panel Discussion At The American Urological Association Innovation Nexus Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspargo Labs, Inc. ("Aspargo Labs" or the "Company"), a Pharmaceutical and MedTech company focused on converting the world's most meaningful medications into liquid oral suspensions for delivery in proprietary digitally connected devices, announced that Michael Demurjian, CEO & Chairman, will participate in a panel discussion at the American Urological Association (AUA) Innovation Nexus Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking place on April 25, 2025.

Mr. Demurjian will participate in the panel discussion titled "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: How to Approach Investors" scheduled for 8:05 - 8:50 a.m. PT on Friday, April 25. As CEO of Aspargo Labs – the company behind HEZKUE®, a first-of-its-kind liquid oral sildenafil suspension already on the market in multiple countries – Mr. Demurjian brings a unique perspective on commercializing innovation in urology and successfully raising capital for groundbreaking products. The panel will be moderated by Andrew Cleeland, BS, CEO of Fogarty Innovation, and will feature fellow panelists Ryan Drant, Founder and Director of Questa Capital Management; Duke Herrell, MD, Founder and CEO of Virtuoso Surgical; and Susan Stimson, BS, Managing Director of KCK Medtech. See full details of the panel discussion here .

“Raising capital in the life sciences is not just about having the right science, it's about knowing how to navigate the full spectrum of investor dynamics. This means mastering your pitch, articulating why you are the most qualified entrepreneur to implement the business plan and being well-versed in your financial metrics,” said Mr. Demurjian.“Over the course of my career, from Medifast, to co-founding an oncology company where we raised over $50 million and took the company public on Nasdaq, to now leading Aspargo Labs, I have experienced firsthand what truly resonates with investors. I look forward to sharing real-world insights with fellow entrepreneurs at the AUA Innovation Nexus Conference.”

The AUA Innovation Nexus Conference provides a powerful forum for advancing urologic discovery, offering multiple elements such as discussion forums, mentorship opportunities, networking, idea generation, and expertise sharing from business executives. The conference creates an environment for urologic entrepreneurs to network, learn, and explore innovative solutions that improve patient care.

About Aspargo Labs, Inc.

Aspargo Labs, Inc., is a Pharmaceutical and MedTech company focused on converting the world's most meaningful medications into liquid oral suspensions delivered via a proprietary, digitally connected device. Aspargo Labs' suspension technology offers several key advantages, including improved absorption, ease of administration, flexible dosing, and improved patient adherence. Aspargo is leveraging its unique technology platform to transform a wide range of medications across various therapeutic areas. The initial focus is a liquid oral sildenafil suspension currently marketed by Aspargo in multiple countries.

For additional information, please visit our website at .

