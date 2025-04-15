The Simple Strategy Hospitals Are Using To Protect Seniors From Falls

Fall prevention training at McKay-Dee Hospital.

An MMA-inspired tool uses unpredictable motion to improve coordination, balance, and fall prevention in older adults.

- Star Brandt, Physical Therapy AssistantOGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Falls are the #1 cause of injury and death from injury among adults over 65-and the numbers are rising. Hospitals and rehabilitation centers across the country are exploring new tools to increase balance, stability, and coordination. A new device gaining rapid attention uses unpredictable motion to improve balance, reflexes, and cognitive function among seniors, offering hospitals a fresh tool to reduce fall risk.At McKay-Dee Hospital, Camille Koga, a Physical Therapy Assistant who runs their Parkinson's Wellness Program, explains,“In order to build coordination, you have to have an element of surprise.” She adds,“When we're hitting with the Jukestir, what is happening is it's coming and going and moving and bouncing in different places every time. So, there is a lot more neuro retraining that has to happen because your body can't know what to expect.”At St. George Regional Hospital, Star Brandt, a Physical Therapy Assistant in outpatient neuro rehabilitation, is excited because“Our patients love it... the contralateral cross-body movement is really, really important - it actually increases dopamine levels in the brain.” She goes on to say that they are using Jukestir for“anything from regular balance issues, falls, Parkinson's, stroke, spinal cord injuries, ...vertigo, [and] vestibular issues.” After speaking with all the physical therapists in the office, Star reports,“These Jukestir bags have been awesome for all the things that we deal with.”At Full Range Physical Therapy, Jeff Eckert, a Doctor of Physical Therapy, says,“It's a good product, and we are excited about having it here.” He goes on to explain how the Jukestir is different from other tools because it's“moving around in multi-joint ways, allowing you to interact with it and step out of the way,” which improves the user's footwork and foot-eye coordination, critical in reducing falls.At Weber State University, Jordan West, an Assistant Professor of Physical Therapy, sees the value in Jukestir's approach.“I think it has great clinical application,” West says.“In a facility that is dealing with balance-any kind of neuro or vestibular-it would be really great... it also has orthopedic applications. I think it's a tool that could be really useful.”Simple falls are a major health concern. Not only do they lead to injuries such as hip fractures, but they can also lead to decreased independence, heavy financial burden, or even death. Studies have shown that improving coordination, balance, and reflexes can dramatically reduce these risks.Jukestir Coordination Bag is an unpredictable punching bag originally designed to increase the cognitive function of martial artists. It is used by UFC fighters, elite athletes, and even a Wimbledon champion-and is now being used to build neuromuscular coordination and reduce fall risk for seniors.With increasing adoption by healthcare professionals, Jukestir is emerging as a vital tool in senior health and fall prevention strategies nationwide, helping thousands of seniors improve balance and reduce fall risk.

Brad Evans

Health and Fitness Technologies, LLC

+1 435-248-2988

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

#1 Exercise to Stay Sharp and Prevent Falls (Hospital Approved)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.