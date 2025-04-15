Abacus Semiconductor Announces Venture Capitalist And Board Executive George Lauro To Its Strategic Advisory Board

Abacus Semiconductor Corporate Logo

PACIFICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Abacus Semiconductor, a leader in High Performance Computing, announced today that technology-focused Venture Capitalist and Board Executive George Lauro has joined the company's Strategic Advisory Board. He has been a Partner at three Silicon Valley VC and Private Equity Funds and Board Director at seven public and twenty-six private companies. He built several tech companies to a high-value M&A or IPO exit. George is a former Managing Director at Wasserstein Perella, a leading Wall Street Private Equity & Leveraged Buyout firm. At Wasserstein, he launched and ran Wasserstein's Silicon Valley VC/LBO office in Palo Alto and served as the Head of Tech VC investing and was a member of the Wasserstein Investment Committee. He led and syndicated thirty-four VC equity financings and PE control deals and completed nineteen M&A transactions, several at over $500M valuation.Dr. Axel Kloth, Founder and CEO of Abacus Semiconductor adds,“We are honored to have George Lauro on our Strategic Advisory Board. His experience and his connections will give us a reach into an investor and customer base that we previously did not have.”About Abacus Semiconductor CorporationAbacus Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company and a leading developer of RISC-V based processors, accelerators and smart multi-homed memories for the computational backbone for Artificial Intelligence. This patented, revolutionary computing architecture is poised to solve the scalability challenges facing the booming AI infrastructure market. For more information about how Abacus Semiconductor Corporation is re-imagining high performance computing and Artificial Intelligence, visit the Abacus Semi website ( ).Abacus Semiconductor and the Abacus Semiconductor logo are trademarks of Abacus Semiconductor Corporation.MEDIA CONTACT:

Andrew Hsu, Vice President Marketing Communications

Abacus Semiconductor Corporation

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.