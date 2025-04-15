Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group Creates Advisory Board To Help Guide The Group's Growth And Success

The Advisory Board, which recently held its first meeting, will be kept informed about DPG activities and performance so it can advise about the Group's continued growth and strategic direction.

"The creation of our new Advisory Board is an important step in the development and growth of DPG. It reflects our commitment to collaboration and excellence, ensuring we remain at the forefront of pharmaceutical innovation with informed, strategic decision-making that drive our global growth and diversification," said Éric Gervais, President of DPG. "The best leaders have been brought together to maintain the company's sound governance and help us get through the current tumultuous environment. We are very pleased to be able to learn from the broad and diverse experience of the Advisory Board members and benefit from their guidance."

The Advisory Board has four members who were chosen by DPG from among many possible candidates. They are:



Fran ç ois Lecavalier: Business leader and consultant in cleantech and infrastructure, who will serve as the first Chairman of the Advisory Board. Mr. Lecavalier worked with the Canadian Department of Finance and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). He has also served as Senior Vice President at the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and as Head, Project Development at the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB).

Ela Borenstein: Vice President Venture Capital Incentivized Programs, Business Development Bank of Canada, and Kauffman Fellow. In addition to financial programs designed to develop the Venture Capital industry in Canada, Ms. Borenstein designed and teaches a course at McGill University for future healthcare start-up entrepreneurs.

Bertrand Bolduc: Chairman & Partner, Galenova - Gentès & Bolduc pharmacists; President & CEO, PharmaLube Technologies Inc. Mr. Bolduc served as President of the Ordre des Pharmaciens du Québec for 9 years. He is a member of many boards and committees in the life science and healthcare sectors.

Dr. C é line Desjardins: Obstetrician and gynecologist and member of the Sexual and Reproductive Health Committee of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC). Dr. Desjardins held positions as Head of teaching, Director of the obstetrics service, Chair of the Council of Physicians, Dentists and Pharmacists, civil servant and then manager at Health Canada in the Office of Metabolism, Oncology and Reproduction. Michelle Keefe: Healthcare C-Suite executive, Senior Advisor, Warburg Pincus LLC. Ms. Keefe held leadership positions in major U.S. pharmaceutical organizations such as Pfizer, Publicis Groupe and Syneos Health.

"I am very pleased to be a member and first Chairman of Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group's Advisory Board," said Mr. Lecavalier. "DPG is a dynamic company with a forward-looking president and management team. The Advisory Board's mission is to ensure the continued growth and success of this important home-grown international life sciences success story, benefiting patients and the global healthcare community."

It is expected that the Advisory Board will meet at least four times a year.

ABOUT DUCHESNAY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), with its affiliated companies, is headquartered in Blainville, Quebec. The Group consists of six pharmaceutical companies to meet the needs of patients in Canada, the U.S. and abroad. The companies are Duchesnay (Canada) and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Medunik Canada and Medunik USA, which provide treatments for rare and debilitating diseases; and Analog Pharma Canada and Analog Pharma, specializing in orphan generic medications. From its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, DPG exports its innovative treatments to more than 50 countries.

DPG is one of the eight companies across the country chosen to participate in the Government of Canada's Global Hypergrowth Project. This appointment offers exclusive and personalized support for at least two years, in order to accelerate its growth to become an anchor firm in the Canadian economy.

DPG is the winner of the 2024 Life Sciences Innovation Award by ADRIQ, the Association for the Development of Research and Innovation of Quebec, which recognizes DPG's healthy workplace culture and commitment to pharmaceutical innovation, while DPG president Éric Gervais is the recipient of the 2024 Bernard-Landry Award by ADRIQ which acknowledges his impactful leadership on Quebec's research and innovation ecosystem.

DPG, through its proprietary research and development, and through exclusive partnerships, offers innovative treatments for a variety of medical conditions in women's health, urology, oncology and for rare diseases, plus lower-cost generic medications. DPG recognizes the dedication and professionalism of its employees and promotes a positive culture and flexible work environment. It is deeply committed to environmental responsibility and to giving back to the community through the support of various charitable organizations.

