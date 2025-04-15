Working Excellence Welcomes Kurt Smith As Chief Revenue Officer To Drive Global Growth

Kurt will spearhead Working Excellence's ambitious growth strategy and global market expansion.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Working Excellence , a leading digital transformation consulting firm specializing in data strategy/execution , digital cloud software engineering, and cybersecurity, is excited to announce the appointment of Kurt Smith as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With a distinguished track record of scaling businesses and driving innovation, Kurt will spearhead Working Excellence's ambitious growth strategy and global market expansion.

Kurt brings over 30 years of experience in the technology and consulting industries. His expertise includes building winning go-to-market strategies, enhancing customer success, accelerating revenue streams, and fostering innovation across diverse business sectors. Prior to joining Working Excellence, Kurt served as Chief Business Development Officer at Apexon, a Goldman Sachs portfolio company, where he successfully led client acquisition strategies and profitability initiatives across key industries. His impressive career also includes leadership roles at Virtusa, Scient, Deloitte, and BearingPoint.

Reflecting on his new role, Kurt shared:

"Businesses today face a pivotal moment in understanding and controlling their data while leveraging the evolution of agentic AI/ML-driven innovation opportunities. Companies continue their digital engineering & cloud migration journey while balancing cybersecurity threats and investments. Working Excellence's ability to help organizations innovate with cutting-edge technologies in these areas makes it unique. I'm thrilled to drive growth by forging new client partnerships and expanding the Working Excellence brand."

---

About Working Excellence

Working Excellence is a forward-thinking digital consulting firm specializing in data strategy and implementation, cloud engineering, and cybersecurity. With a global presence spanning the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and the USA, the company has partnered with leading organizations for over 18 years to deliver transformative results across industries.

This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Working Excellence as it continues to redefine digital transformation and empower businesses worldwide.

The Working Excellence Compass Symbolizes our Ethos: Technology Counts. Experience Matters.

Jerry Garcia

Working Excellence

email us here

+1 202-587-1200

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.