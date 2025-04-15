Presenting On Emerging Growth Conference 81 Day 1 On April 16; Register To Live Stream
The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.
Register for the Conference here.
Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:
...
For updates, follow us on Twitter
Day 1
April 16, 2025
9:00
Virtual Lobby opens.
Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click“Already registered” and enter your email.
9:20
Introduction
9:25 – 9:35
Empire Energy (ASX: EEG)
Keynote speaker: Alex Underwood, CEO & Managing Director
9:40 – 10:10
PSQ Holdings, INc. (NYSE: PSQH)
Keynote speaker: Michael Seifert, Founder, President / CEO
10:50 – 11:20
Ur-Energy (NYSE American: URG) (TSX: URE)
Keynote speaker: John W. Cash, CEO
11:25 - 11:55
Interstellar Communication Holdings
Keynote speakers: Seda Hewitt, Space Ambassador of IcMercury Harri Laitinen, Lifeguard of IcMercury, and Lijie Zhu, Captain of icMercury
12:00 – 12:30
U.S. Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG)
Keynote speaker: Ryan Smith, President, CEO & Director
12:35 – 1:05
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX)
Keynote speaker: Mark D. Gordon, Chairman & CEO
1:10 – 1:40
Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA) (ASX: NVA)
Keynote speaker: Christopher Gerteisen – CEO & Executive Director
1:45 – 2:15
C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF)
Keynote speaker: Daniel A. Symons, President, CEO & Director
2:20 – 2:50
Ucore Rare Metals, Inc. (OTCQX: UURAF) (TSXV: UCU)
Keynote speakers: Pat Ryan, CEO
2:55 – 3:05
Eloro Resources, Ltd. (OTCQX: ELRRF) (TSX: ELO)
Keynote speakers: Chris Holden – VP Corporate Development
3:10 - 3:20
Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCQB: OPWEF) (TSXV: OPW)
Keynote speaker: Blake Morgan, President / CEO
3:25 - 3:35
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (OTCQB: HGRAF) (CSE: HG)
Keynote speaker: Kjirstin Breure, President and CEO
Postponed
GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX)
Keynote speakers: David Dodd, Chairman, President / CEO
_______________________________________________________________
Day 2
April 17, 2025
8:45
Virtual Lobby opens.
Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click“Already registered” and enter your email.
9:00
Introduction
9:05 – 9:35
SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBC)
Keynote speaker: Yuya Yoshida, Executive Vice President & CFO
10:50 – 11:20
Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: EVFM)
Keynote speaker: Amy Raskopf, Chief Business Development Officer
11:25 – 11:55
Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT)
Keynote speakers: Dr. David Platt, CEO & Mike Sheikh, Executive Vice President Business Development
12:00 – 12:30
Clene Inc., (NASDAQ: CLNN)
Keynote speakers: Rob Etherington, President / CEO
12:35 – 1:05
Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASBP)
Keynote speakers: Kraig Higginson – CEO
1:10 – 1:40
Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)
Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant
1:45 - 2:15
Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI)
Keynote speaker: Joseph Davy, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO
2:55 – 3:05
Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA)
Keynote speakers: Jon Stenberg, President / CEO, and Jeff Conklin, CFO
3:10 - 3:20
Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF)
Keynote speaker: George O'Leary, Managing Director, CEO and CFO
Postponed
22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII)
Keynote speaker: Lawrence D. Firestone, Chairman & CEO
3:40 – 3:50
Alt Equity
Keynote speaker: Daniel Wait, President / Founder
3:55 – 4:05
Cyios Corp. (OTC Pink: CYIO)
Keynote speaker: John O'Shea, Chairman
4:10 – 4:20
Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF)
Keynote speaker: Brad K. Heppner, CEO
Visit the following link to register. You will then receive an email containing the link and time to sign into the conference.
Register for the Conference here.
Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:
...
Replays: Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
About in 2009, Emerging quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.
About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.
If you believe or know of a company that might fit our audience, contact us here.
Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.
Contact:
Emerging Growth
Phone: 1-305-330-1985
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment