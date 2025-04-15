OTC Markets Group Welcomes The Monarch Cement Co. To OTCQX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced The Monarch Cement Company (OTCQX: MCEM), a leading cement manufacturer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. The Monarch Cement Co. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

The Monarch Cement Co. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“MCEM.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About The Monarch Cement Co.

The Monarch Cement Company is a leading cement manufacturer committed to excellence in producing high-quality cement products. With a strong focus on sustainability and corporate responsibility, Monarch is dedicated to reducing its environmental impact and contributing positively to the communities it serves.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, ...