Unpaid Labor: Workers In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deprived Of Minimum Wages And Legal Working Hours

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)- Despite government mandates to ensure fair wages and regulated working hours, employees of private institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continue to struggle with low salaries and long hours.

The provincial government has set the minimum wage at 36,000 PKR per month, with an 8-hour workday. However, the reality on the ground tells a different story, with many private organizations paying far below the legal requirements and imposing excessive work hours.

Private institutions such as schools, shopping malls, hotels, and factories are among the worst offenders, with workers often paid meager wages that do not match their skills or hard work. Many of these individuals have been in their jobs for years, yet there has been no substantial improvement in their financial circumstances.

One such worker, Shazia, a 22-year-old teacher from Peshawar, has been teaching English at a private school for the past five months. She is paid just 18,500 PKR per month, a wage she finds inadequate given the current inflation. "The distance between my school and home is longer than the distance to my workplace. The commute adds to my expenses, making it even harder to make ends meet," Shazia explains, adding that despite complaints to the management, there has been no improvement in her situation.

Shazia also reveals that the low salary is taking an emotional toll. "It affects my daily life and causes a lot of stress," she says, advocating for workers like herself to voice their concerns openly. "This isn't just my problem, it's the problem of every laborer."

Similarly, Azma, a 32-year-old employee at a local shopping mall, faces her own set of struggles. Working from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, she is paid just 18,000 PKR per month. Despite her long hours on the job, she still finds it difficult to cover her family's expenses. "My husband earns little, and together, our combined salaries aren't enough to cover our living costs. We live in a one-room rented apartment, and all of our income goes towards paying rent and bills. We can't even afford basic expenses for our children," Azma says, adding that a relative has had to step in to cover her child's educational costs.

Both Shazia and Azma's stories highlight a larger issue: private companies' blatant disregard for labor laws and workers' rights, particularly when it comes to wage payments and working hours.

Legal expert Advocate Huma Mehmood stresses that the Minimum Wages Act 2013 is meant to protect workers' rights in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, obligating all private institutions to pay at least 36,000 PKR per month. The recent budget for 2024-25 has reaffirmed this as the legal minimum salary.

"If an employer violates this law, employees can file complaints on the Citizen Portal. The Labor Inspector will then inspect the institution, and if violations are found, the Labor Court can take action, including issuing arrest warrants," Huma Mehmood explains.

She further emphasizes that the law applies to all private employers and is designed to offer workers economic security. "If the government cannot provide jobs for all its citizens, it must at least ensure that private employers comply with labor laws. Harsh action should be taken against those who exploit workers by paying unfair wages," she concludes.

Experts and local communities also consider this issue urgent, noting that many private employers take advantage of workers' fear of unemployment, knowing that employees will remain silent in fear of losing their jobs. This is why women like Shazia and Azma continue to struggle with financial pressures despite their dedication to their work.

In order to ensure worker protection, experts argue that the government must implement strict legislation and enforcement. Transparency in wages and fairness in employment is crucial to building a just society.