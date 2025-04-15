Russian Troops Attack Sloviansk With Shaheds, Wounding One And Damaging Service Stations And Businesses

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the morning of April 15, Russian troops fired drones at the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk region, injuring one person and damaging service stations and other businesses.

The head of the Sloviansk city military administration, Vadym Lyakh, said in a video message on Facebook .

“It's a bad morning in Sloviansk today. Another shelling. An attack by the Shahed,” he said in the post.

It is noted that the massive UAV attack on the city took place from 8:45 to 9:20: there were six“Shaheds” who fired at the industrial zone in the Lisnyi neighborhood. As a result, one person was injured. The service station and other businesses were damaged.

As reported, in Donetsk region, Russian troops killed a civilian and wounded four others yesterday, April 14.

Photo: Facebook Vadym Lyakh