Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Holds Luncheon For Visiting Egyptian Pres.


2025-04-15 07:04:20
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held on Tuesday at Bayan Palace a luncheon in the honor of visiting Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and the accompanying delegation. (end)
tm


MENAFN15042025000071011013ID1109431521

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search