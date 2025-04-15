403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Holds Luncheon For Visiting Egyptian Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held on Tuesday at Bayan Palace a luncheon in the honor of visiting Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and the accompanying delegation. (end)
tm
tm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment