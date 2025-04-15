Rein Therapeutics Announces A Publication In Biomedicines On The Immunomodulatory And Anti-Fibrotic Properties Of A Caveolin-1-Related Peptide In IPF And PASC-F

Manuscript highlights the effects of caveolin scaffolding domain peptide LTI-2355 on myeloid cell activity in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID Fibrosis (PASC-F)

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rein Therapeutics ("Rein") (NASDAQ: RNTX ), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class medicines to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications, today announced a publication highlighting the therapeutic potential of Caveolin-1-related peptide LTI-2355 in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID Fibrosis (PASC-F) in the peer-reviewed journal, Biomedicines.

The manuscript , titled "Caveolin Scaffolding Domain (CSD) Peptide LTI-2355 Modulates the Phagocytic and Synthetic Activity of Lung-Derived Myeloid Cells in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID Fibrosis (PASC-F)," describes the effects of caveolin scaffolding domain (CSD) peptide LTI-2355 on the immune and synthetic properties of human lung-derived macrophages and other myeloid cells isolated from lung explant tissue of donor lungs, as well as IPF and PASC-F lung explant tissue. LTI-2355 is a soluble and proteolysis-resistant 13-mer CSD peptide with anti-fibrotic properties that has been used in several preclinical models of fibrosis. In the present study, LTI-2355 improved the phagocytic (i.e., anti-infective) activity of both IPF and PASC-F myeloid cells compared with control peptide-treated cells, and this improvement coincided with decreased pro-inflammatory and pro-fibrotic synthetic activity of the diseased cells.

The article was authored by BreAnne MacKenzie, Ph.D., Director of Translational Research, Cory M. Hogaboam, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Brian Windsor, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Rein Therapeutics. The article's co-authors included investigators from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Duke University.

"The acceptance of this paper in Biomedicines validates our science and highlights the therapeutic importance of CSD peptides in IPF and other forms of fibrosis," said Brian Windsor, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Rein Therapeutics. "This data demonstrates that LTI-2355 modifies both the innate activation and profibrotic synthetic properties of myeloid cells from fibrotic lung conditions. These results indicate that LTI-2355 effectively reduces both inflammatory and fibrotic properties of myeloid cells, which contribute to the progression and exacerbation of lung fibrosis. We are focused on reining in fibrosis and advancing our pipeline of novel candidates, aiming to bring hope to those affected by pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic conditions."

About Rein Therapeutics

Rein Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications. Rein's lead product candidate, LTI-03, is a novel, synthetic peptide with a dual mechanism targeting alveolar epithelial cell survival as well as inhibition of profibrotic signaling. A Phase 2 clinical trial of LTI-03 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is anticipated to be initiated in the first half of this year. Rein's second product candidate, LTI-01, is a proenzyme that has completed Phase 1b and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of loculated pleural effusions. LTI-01 has received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and E.U. and Fast Track Designation in the U.S. For more information, please visit the company's website at reintx , or follow them on LinkedIn and X .

