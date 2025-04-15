Partners Value Investments Announces Intention To List Non-Voting Exchangeable Shares On The TSX Venture Exchange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Investments Inc. (TSXV: PVF.WT) (“”) today announced that PVII's non-voting exchangeable shares (the“”) are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the“”) under the symbol“PVF.A”. PVII's current intention is for the Exchangeable Shares to commence trading on the TSXV on April 17, 2025. The Exchangeable Shares have been assigned CUSIP number 70214W104 and ISIN number CA70214W1041. TSX Trust Company is acting as transfer agent for the Exchangeable Shares.

The Exchangeable Shares are exchangeable on a one-for-one basis for equity limited partnership units (“”) of Partners Value Investments L.P. (“”). A holder of Exchangeable Shares may, at their option, submit an exchange request to PVII requiring PVII to redeem the Exchangeable Shares in exchange for Equity Units on a one-for-one basis. PVI LP must deliver Equity Units to the former holder of Exchangeable Shares upon receiving notice from PVII of a submitted exchange request. Alternatively, PVI LP may exercise its overriding call right to purchase all, but not less than all, of the Exchangeable Shares held by the holder submitting the exchange request by delivery of the applicable number of Equity Units. The Equity Units are listed on the TSXV under the symbol

For additional information, please contact Investor Relations at ... or 416-643-7621.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Note: This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. The words“expected” or“intention” and other expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters, identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to and regarding the anticipated listing of the Exchangeable Shares. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about current expectations of plans of management of PVII relating to the future, and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although management believes that these forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of PVI, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievement of PVII to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

When relying on PVII's forward-looking statements and information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, PVII undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.