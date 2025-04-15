Foghorn Therapeutics To Host Virtual Investor Event To Review Pipeline Updates In Conjunction With 2025 AACR Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to share new preclinical combination data for FHD-909 (LY4050784), a potential first-in-class selective SMARCA2 inhibitor, with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as the primary target population

Additional updates include new preclinical data for Selective CBP degrader program in combination with chemotherapy and targeted agents and for Selective EP300 degrader program in hematological malignancies

Virtual investor event to be held on Tuesday April 29, 2025, at 8 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that it will host a virtual investor event on April 29th at 8:00 a.m. ET to review key pipeline updates in conjunction with the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held April 25-30, 2025.

Foghorn management will review updates for FHD-909, a potential first-in-class selective SMARCA2 inhibitor, including new preclinical combination data being presented at the 2025 AACR Annual Meeting. In addition, the company will share new preclinical data from their Selective CBP degrader and Selective EP300 degrader programs and provide an overview of their Selective ARID1B degrader program. The details of Foghorn's upcoming oral and poster presentations at AACR 2025 can be found here .

Investor Event Information

Please click here to register for the virtual investor event on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. The live webcast will also be available under the Events & Presentations section of Foghorn's website. A replay of the event and presentation will be available immediately following the event.

About FHD-909

FHD-909 (LY4050784) is a potent, first-in-class, allosteric and orally available small molecule that selectively inhibits the ATPase activity of SMARCA2 (BRM) over its closely related paralog SMARCA4 (BRG1), two proteins that are the catalytic engines across all forms of the BAF complex, one of the key regulators of the chromatin regulatory system. In preclinical studies, tumors with mutations in SMARCA4 rely on SMARCA2 for BAF function. FHD-909 has shown significant anti-tumor activity across multiple SMARCA4 mutant lung tumor models.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at for more information on the Company, and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's clinical trials, including the ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating FHD-909, a first-in-class oral selective SMARCA2 inhibitor, in SMARCA4 mutated cancers, product candidates and research efforts and other statements identified by words such as“could,”“may,”“might,”“will,”“likely,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“seeks,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“continues,”“projects” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risks relating to our clinical trials and other factors set forth under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.

Contact:

Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.

...