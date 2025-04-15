Predictiv Appoints Amanda Silverstein As Chief Revenue Officer To Drive Unified Go-To-Market Strategy

Amanda Silverstein, former revenue executive at Spiceworks Ziff Davis and PeerSpot, joins Predictiv as its new Chief Revenue Officer

- Shubham Jhaveri, co-founder of PredictivDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Predictiv, a rising provider of B2B revenue activation and intelligence solutions, today announced the appointment of Amanda Silverstein as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Silverstein will unify the company's go-to-market functions and scale execution to meet growing demand for a smarter, more coordinated approach to revenue growth.Silverstein brings over two decades of experience leading sales, marketing, RevOps, and customer success teams across the B2B technology and media landscape. She has held executive roles at companies including Spiceworks Ziff Davis, PeerSpot, and TechnologyAdvice. Throughout her career, she has managed portfolios exceeding $180 million in annual revenue and built go-to-market strategies that improve conversion, retention, and customer lifetime value.“Amanda brings the right blend of leadership experience and executional focus for this next phase of our growth,” said Shubham Jhaveri, co-founder of Predictiv.“She's deeply aligned with our mission-to help revenue teams focus less on chasing leads and more on activating the right opportunities with precision and purpose.”“What drew me to Predictiv was the clarity of the problem it solves,” said Silverstein.“Too many teams are chasing what's easy to see, while growth often comes from what's harder to detect. Predictiv gives teams the full picture, and the tools to act on it with confidence, speed, and transparency.”Silverstein's appointment comes as Predictiv continues to expand its platform and services, which are seeing growing adoption among B2B revenue teams seeking greater transparency, alignment, and performance across the funnel.About PredictivUnlike vendors who rely on outsourced delivery or opaque data, Predictiv builds transparency into every layer of its solutions so revenue teams can trust what they're seeing and take action with confidence. The company delivers data-driven programs that turn revenue signals into pipeline growth-engaging entire buyer committees through content syndication, email marketing, display advertising, and appointment setting. To learn more, visit predictivdata .

