Zhihu Inc. Files Its 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhihu Inc. (“Zhihu” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2025. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at .

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, Zhihu Inc., 18 Xueqing Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100083, People's Republic of China.

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) is a leading online content community in China where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, we have grown from a Q&A community into one of the top comprehensive online content communities and the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Zhihu Inc.

Email: ...

Christensen Advisory

Roger Hu

Tel: +86-10-5900-1548

Email: ...