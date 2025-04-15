World Parkinson Coalition® Announces Parkinson's Red Thread Project

Red Thread Project

A visual art exhibit at the 7th World Parkinson Congress uniting the global Parkinson's community

- Elizabeth (Eli) Pollard, WPC Executive DirectorNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- To celebrate the strength, resiliency and the incredible relationships within the Parkinson's community, the World Parkinson Coalition is excited to introduce the Parkinson's Red Thread Project , which will take place from April 15, 2025, to March 31, 2026 and will culminate in a visual art exhibit at the 7th World Parkinson Congress, taking place May 24-27, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.The World Parkinson Congress is an international triennial scientific conference that brings the global Parkinson's community together to learn, share science, and build collaborations. While the science and moving us closer to a cure is always at the core of the triennial WPCs, the organization also highlights and celebrates the strength, resiliency and the incredible relationships within the Parkinson's community.The Red Thread Theory stems from the connections between individuals and reminds our global community that while the world is big, the Parkinson's community is small and well-connected. The Red Thread Theory stems from Asian culture and suggests that an invisible thread binds those destined to meet throughout their lives, regardless of time, location, or circumstances. Similar to the Red Thread Theory, the Parkinson's community thrives on meaningful connections that are both impactful and strong and it is our community and the relationships that empower us and help move the needle on new treatments and will eventually help us find a cure.To participate in the Red Thread Project we invite the Parkinson's community and beyond to get involved by taking a photograph of themselves holding a red thread or string with the thread extending to the edges of the frame. Submitted photos will be entered to a raffle to win various prizes."I am always amazed at how the Parkinson's community finds and supports each other, as if they were destined to meet. This Red Thread Project is a perfect way to show that connectedness of our global community. Even people who cannot physically attend the WPC 2026 can submit their photos and be part of this extraordinary project that will become a central art exhibit at the 7th World Parkinson Congress in May 2026”, said Eli Pollard, WPC Executive Director.A raffle will be held on Facebook live every month on the last Friday at 12PM ET/ 5PM GMT where we will answer questions about WPC 2026 and choose a winner from those who have submitted their Red Thread photographs.All submitted photos will be used in the project on the WPC website, social media pages, and/or in print promotional pieces. Submitted photos will also be used onsite at the 7th World Parkinson Congress Art Exhibit in the“Parkinson's Red Thread Exhibit”, which will breathe life into the photos showing our connectedness and the strength of our community when we unite around a cause.Learn more about the Red Thread Project and share your photo here:The WPC 2026 Red Thread Project is supported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals. Learn how you can support this project, email ... for more details.About the World Parkinson Coalitionand WPC 2026The World Parkinson Coalition Inc provides the only inclusive international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives and advocacy work related to Parkinson's disease. The 7th World Parkinson Congress (WPC 2026) will take place from May 24-27, 2026, in Phoenix, AZ, USA and is expected to attract more than 4,000 people.About Parkinson's DiseaseAffecting more than one million Americans and nearly 11.8 million people worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the fastest growing neurological disease on the planet. There is no cure for Parkinson's and 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.###

