Brazilian Financial Market Projects 1.98% GDP Growth For 2025 Amid 5.65% Inflation Forecast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Central Bank released its latest Focus Bulletin, revealing that financial market analysts now expect the country's GDP to grow by 1.98% in 2025.
This marks a slight increase from last week's projection and reflects a cautious optimism among investors. The same report shows a 1.61% growth forecast for 2026. Expectations for 2027 and 2028 hold steady at 2% per year.
Brazil's economy expanded by 3.4% in 2024, marking the fourth consecutive year of growth. This performance stands as the strongest since 2021, when GDP rose by 4.8%.
Despite this, the market's outlook for 2025 remains more conservative than the government's, which projects 2.3% growth for the year and 2.5% for 2026.
This gap highlights ongoing skepticism among private sector analysts about the government's economic management. Inflation remains a key concern.
The market expects the official consumer price index (IPCA) to reach 5.65% in 2025, well above the National Monetary Council's target of 3%. The council allows a tolerance band of 1.5 percentage points, setting the upper limit at 4.5%.
Brazil's Economic Outlook
For 2026, analysts see inflation easing to 4.5%. Food and energy prices continue to drive inflation, with the IPCA rising 0.56% in March 2025 and 5.48% over the previous 12 months.
To contain inflation, the Central Bank has kept the Selic interest rate high, currently at 14.25%. Analysts expect the rate to reach 15% by the end of 2025, before falling to 12.5% in 2026.
High rates make credit more expensive and can slow investment, but they aim to keep inflation in check. The Brazilian real faces pressure, with the exchange rate forecast to close 2025 at 5.90 per US dollar and 5.97 by the end of 2026.
Fiscal fragility and external uncertainties contribute to this outlook. The market's cautious stance reflects concerns about inflation, high interest rates, and fiscal risks.
The divergence between government and market forecasts underscores ongoing uncertainty about Brazil's economic direction. Investors remain wary, balancing recent growth with persistent structural challenges.
