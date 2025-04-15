403
Football Games For Tuesday, April 15, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From afternoon kickoffs to evening clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Asian and European Competitions
Brazilian Domestic Leagues
1:00 PM – Sharjah x Al-Taawoun – AFC Cup (Semifinal-Second Leg)
Channels: Disney+
3:30 PM – Arsenal x Leicester City – English Women's Premier League
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:00 PM – Borussia Dortmund x Barcelona – UEFA Champions League (Quarterfinal-Second Leg)
Channels: SBT, TNT, and MAX
4:00 PM – Aston Villa x PSG – UEFA Champions League (Quarterfinal-Second Leg)
Channels: MAX
Brazilian Domestic Leagues
6:30 PM – Flamengo x Palmeiras – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: Sportv
7:00 PM – Fluminense x Corinthians – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: Sportv 3
7:00 PM – Cuiabá x Athletico – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
9:30 PM – Ceará x Vasco da Gama – Brasileirão Série A
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
