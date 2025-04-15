Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Tuesday, April 15, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-04-15 06:16:26
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From afternoon kickoffs to evening clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic battles, or international competitions, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of footbal drama and entertainment.
Asian and European Competitions

  • 1:00 PM – Sharjah x Al-Taawoun – AFC Cup (Semifinal-Second Leg)
    Channels: Disney+
  • 3:30 PM – Arsenal x Leicester City – English Women's Premier League
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 4:00 PM – Borussia Dortmund x Barcelona – UEFA Champions League (Quarterfinal-Second Leg)
    Channels: SBT, TNT, and MAX
  • 4:00 PM – Aston Villa x PSG – UEFA Champions League (Quarterfinal-Second Leg)
    Channels: MAX


Brazilian Domestic Leagues

  • 6:30 PM – Flamengo x Palmeiras – Brasileirão Feminino
    Channels: Sportv
  • 7:00 PM – Fluminense x Corinthians – Brasileirão Feminino
    Channels: Sportv 3
  • 7:00 PM – Cuiabá x Athletico – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+
  • 9:30 PM – Ceará x Vasco da Gama – Brasileirão Série A
    Channels: Sportv and Premiere

