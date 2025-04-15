403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bolivia’S Economic Model Faces Collapse As Reserves And Exports Plunge
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bolivia's economic model, once praised for stability, now faces collapse as official data and local sources reveal a deepening crisis. The country's fixed exchange rate, heavy subsidies, and high public spending depended on strong gas exports.
That foundation has crumbled. Gas exports fell by 21.2% in 2024, with revenues dropping from Bs 2,049.7 million ($295.2 million) in 2023 to Bs 1,614.7 million ($232.5 million) in 2024.
The end of contracts with Argentina and reliance on Brazil exposed Bolivia's vulnerability. By January 2025, monthly gas export revenues had halved compared to the previous year.
This export collapse left the government unable to finance imports and maintain fuel subsidies. Bolivia imports 56% of its gasoline and 86% of its diesel, selling them at prices far below international costs.
In 2024, fuel subsidies cost the state over Bs 2.3 billion ($331.2 million). Foreign reserves have nearly run out. By late 2024, net liquid reserves stood at just Bs 1.976 billion ($284.5 million), with only Bs 46.8 million ($6.7 million) in immediately available currency.
Most reserves are in gold, much of it held abroad. Inflation surged to 9.97% in 2024, the highest since 2008. In March 2024, prices were 14.63% higher than a year earlier. Food prices rose by nearly 15% annually.
Bolivia's Economic Crisis
The official inflation rate does not capture the hardship felt by ordinary Bolivians. Shortages and price hikes for basic goods have become widespread. A parallel currency market has emerged. The boliviano trades at 12 per dollar, compared to the official rate of 6.96.
This 70% devaluation makes imports more expensive and reduces the availability of goods. Fuel shortages have become common. Long lines at gas stations, sometimes lasting days, are now routine.
The government rations fuel, prioritizes sectors like gold mining and agribusiness, and militarizes distribution to prevent smuggling. Public debt now represents 95% of nominal GDP. The fiscal deficit remains high, projected at 9.52% of GDP for 2025.
Economic growth slowed from 6.11% in 2021 to an estimated 1.5–2% in 2024. Imports fell by 20% in 2024, affecting businesses and employment. Banks restrict foreign currency transactions, forcing importers to seek alternative payment methods.
The government refuses to devalue the currency or seek IMF assistance. It relies on borrowing and using gold reserves as collateral. Business leaders and economists warn that the current model is unsustainable.
They call for structural reforms, reduced public spending, and export diversification. Bolivia's socialist economic model now survives on artificial support.
The country faces a narrowing set of options as reserves dwindle and export revenues fall. Without major changes, the crisis will deepen, with more inflation, shortages, and unrest.
That foundation has crumbled. Gas exports fell by 21.2% in 2024, with revenues dropping from Bs 2,049.7 million ($295.2 million) in 2023 to Bs 1,614.7 million ($232.5 million) in 2024.
The end of contracts with Argentina and reliance on Brazil exposed Bolivia's vulnerability. By January 2025, monthly gas export revenues had halved compared to the previous year.
This export collapse left the government unable to finance imports and maintain fuel subsidies. Bolivia imports 56% of its gasoline and 86% of its diesel, selling them at prices far below international costs.
In 2024, fuel subsidies cost the state over Bs 2.3 billion ($331.2 million). Foreign reserves have nearly run out. By late 2024, net liquid reserves stood at just Bs 1.976 billion ($284.5 million), with only Bs 46.8 million ($6.7 million) in immediately available currency.
Most reserves are in gold, much of it held abroad. Inflation surged to 9.97% in 2024, the highest since 2008. In March 2024, prices were 14.63% higher than a year earlier. Food prices rose by nearly 15% annually.
Bolivia's Economic Crisis
The official inflation rate does not capture the hardship felt by ordinary Bolivians. Shortages and price hikes for basic goods have become widespread. A parallel currency market has emerged. The boliviano trades at 12 per dollar, compared to the official rate of 6.96.
This 70% devaluation makes imports more expensive and reduces the availability of goods. Fuel shortages have become common. Long lines at gas stations, sometimes lasting days, are now routine.
The government rations fuel, prioritizes sectors like gold mining and agribusiness, and militarizes distribution to prevent smuggling. Public debt now represents 95% of nominal GDP. The fiscal deficit remains high, projected at 9.52% of GDP for 2025.
Economic growth slowed from 6.11% in 2021 to an estimated 1.5–2% in 2024. Imports fell by 20% in 2024, affecting businesses and employment. Banks restrict foreign currency transactions, forcing importers to seek alternative payment methods.
The government refuses to devalue the currency or seek IMF assistance. It relies on borrowing and using gold reserves as collateral. Business leaders and economists warn that the current model is unsustainable.
They call for structural reforms, reduced public spending, and export diversification. Bolivia's socialist economic model now survives on artificial support.
The country faces a narrowing set of options as reserves dwindle and export revenues fall. Without major changes, the crisis will deepen, with more inflation, shortages, and unrest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment