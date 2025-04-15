Event Logistics Market To Reach $123.8 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Forecast Period
|
2023–2033
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
Market Size in 2023
|
$68 Billion
|
Market Size in 2033
|
$123.8 Billion
|
CAGR
|
6.50 %
|
No. of Pages in Report
|
263
|
Segments covered
|
Type, Application, and Region
|
Drivers
|
Rise in need of entertainment and media events
|
|
Growing adoption of event logistics in movie and sports industry
|
|
Increase in the number of vehicles
|
Opportunities
|
Surge in the adoption of technological solutions in the industry
|
|
Increase in globalization of trade
|
Restraints
|
Growing expenses associated with logistics and economic volatility
|
|
Lack of skilled professionals and technical complexities in deployment of threat intelligence solutions
The freight forwarding segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.
By type, the freight forwarding segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-third of the global event logistics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This dominance is driven by rise in globalization of events, increase in need for efficient cross-border transportation of event materials, and rise in demand for specialized logistics solutions to handle time-sensitive and high-value shipments.
The sport events segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.
By application, the sport events segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global event logistics industry and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This dominance is driven by increase in globalization of events, rise in need for efficient cross-border transportation of event materials, and rise in demand for specialized logistics solutions to handle time-sensitive and high-value shipments. In addition, advancements in real-time tracking, temperature-controlled logistics, and customized freight solutions are further strengthening the segment growth.
North America dominated the market in 2023
Region-wise, North America region generated the largest share in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the global event logistics market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by presence of a well-established event industry, strong transportation and logistics infrastructure, and increasing number of large-scale corporate events, concerts, trade shows, and sports tournaments. Also, the region benefits from advanced technological adoption in logistics, including real-time tracking, automated warehousing, and AI-powered supply chain management, ensuring seamless event execution.
Leading Market Players: -
-
Agility
FedEx
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
DB Schenker
United Parcel Service of America, Inc.
CEVA Logistics
Kuehne+Nagel
XPO, Inc.
DHL Group
The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global event logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in country. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.
Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere.
