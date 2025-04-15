Free Mindful Wellness Day Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month With Classes, Self-Care, And Community Connection

Celeste Viciere, Shifting The Way You ThinkTM️ Wellness Center founder

Shifting The Way You ThinkTM️ Wellness Center invites Stoughton and surrounding area residents to explore a new perspective on wellness on May 3

- Celeste ViciereSTOUGHTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month, Shifting The Way You ThinkTM️ Wellness Center (STWYT) is hosting a free community event, Mindful Wellness Day: Embrace Your Mental Health , on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM at 331 Page Street, Suite 9 in Stoughton, Massachusetts. This event invites community members in Stoughton and surrounding areas to connect, relax, and explore a broader definition of what wellness can look and feel like.Founded in November 2024 by licensed therapist and author Celeste Viciere, known to many as Celeste the Therapist️, the STWYT Wellness Center was established as a safe, culturally responsive space to support healing in the BIPOC community. The center offers mental health services, wellness coaching, and holistic experiences designed to help individuals manage anxiety, depression, and trauma while fostering a deeper relationship with themselves.Now, just months after opening, Viciere is opening the center's doors even wider.“May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and I wanted to create something that gives back to the community and helps shift how we think about wellness,” said Viciere.“It's not just about therapy. It's about creating joyful, healing experiences that make wellness feel accessible, inclusive, and even fun.”Mindful Wellness Day will feature an engaging lineup of activities including:.Guided wellness classes.Therapeutic crafting sessions.Massage and mini facials.Games and interactive self-care activities.Opportunities to meet local wellness practitioners.Information about services available through STWYTThe event is open to all ages and is free of charge. Attendees can come and go throughout the afternoon and are encouraged to explore as many offerings as they wish. The goal is not only to raise awareness about mental health-but to invite participants to reimagine how everyday activities like crafting, moving their bodies, and taking care of their skin can be deeply healing.STWYT Wellness Center is rooted in the idea that mental wellness should not feel clinical or intimidating-it should be something people can experience through connection, culture, creativity, and joy. By bringing together wellness practitioners, therapists, and community members under one roof, the event aims to break stigma, foster new relationships, and build a stronger foundation for mental health in the region.“So many people still think wellness means taking a yoga class or going on a diet,” said Viciere.“But real wellness is about how we think, how we feel, how we connect, and how we care for ourselves every day. I want people to leave this event with a new understanding of that.”The event is hosted at the STWYT Wellness Center's newly opened space in Stoughton, which includes serene therapy rooms, gathering spaces for workshops, and areas designed for both individual healing and community-building.To RSVP and learn more about the day's schedule, visit the official Eventbrite listing: Mindful Wellness Day: Embrace Your Mental Health .About Shifting The Way You ThinkTM️ Wellness CenterShifting The Way You ThinkTM️ Wellness Center, founded by Celeste Viciere in 2024, is a holistic mental health and wellness center based in Stoughton, MA focused on the wellbeing of the BIPOC community. The center provides individual and group therapy, self-care events, coaching, and culturally grounded wellness programs that meet people where they are. The mission is to redefine how people understand healing-offering accessible, affirming support for emotional, mental, and spiritual health.

Celeste Viciere

Shifting The Way You ThinkTM️ Wellness Center

+1 781-205-0575

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.