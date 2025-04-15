All About Parenting Announces 'The Calm Parent Summit'

All About Parenting

All About Parenting

A Two-Day Virtual Experience Empowering Parents to Cultivate Calm, Connection, and Confidence.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- All About Parenting (AAP ), the internationally acclaimed parent coaching program, is proud to announce The Calm Parent Summit , a transformative two-day virtual event happening on May 15–16, 2025. This free online summit offers a powerful opportunity for parents to access the tools, insights, and real-life strategies to foster calmer, more connected relationships with their children.About the SummitDesigned as both a resource and a sneak peek into the full AAP experience, The Calm Parent Summit guides participants through three themed days:***Day 1 (May 15): Foundations of Calm ParentingIncludes a live kickoff, interactive coaching call on“Identifying Personal Triggers,” and exclusive video content to explore self-awareness in parenting.***Day 2 (May 16): Building Calm Relationships with KidsFeatures a live Q&A, a session on nurturing emotional intelligence, and guidance for creating lasting parent-child connection.***Day 3 (Bonus Day): Empowering Yourself & Your FamilyCulminates with a powerful live panel titled "Real Transformations: Parent Coaching Success Stories", where past participants share inspiring journeys of growth and change.What Makes This Summit Unique?More than just another parenting webinar, this summit offers live coaching, practical insights, and real parent success stories. It's a window into the deeper, ongoing support available through the All About Parenting program-an evidence-based coaching experience designed to empower parents worldwide.**Register Now**Space is limited, and each registered guest will receive calendar reminders and early access to summit materials.About All About ParentingAll About Parenting is a global leader in practical, psychology-backed parent coaching. With thousands of success stories from families worldwide, AAP empowers parents to raise confident, emotionally intelligent children without yelling, guilt, or power struggles.

Elliott Pittman

All About Parenting

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.