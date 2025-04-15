Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Georgian President To Make First Official Foreign Visit To Azerbaijan


2025-04-15 06:10:29
Qabil Ashirov

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Embassy of Georgia in Baku.

It is worth noting that this will be President Kavelashvili's first foreign visit.

The embassy stated that high-level meetings are planned within the framework of the visit, and issues of bilateral cooperation and regional security will be discussed.

"The President's first official foreign visit begins with the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia's strategic partner and friendly country. Discussions will cover bilateral cooperation, regional security, as well as important economic projects currently being implemented between the two countries," said Zurab Pataradze, Georgia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that President Kavelashvili's visit to Azerbaijan will conclude on April 16.

