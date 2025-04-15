403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OIC Condemns Jewish Settlers Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 15 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned on Tuesday extreme Jewish settlers storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.
A statement by the OIC underlined that such reoccurring acts were offensive to the Muslim world and a stark violation of international laws and UN resolutions in relation with the status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
The OIC renewed calls for the UNSC and the international community to halt such acts against Al-Aqsa and urged for action to protect the Palestinian people.
On Monday, hundreds of Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque with governorate of Jerusalem releasing a statement saying that 900 illegal settlers and a Knesset member violating the sanctity of the holy Muslim site. (end)
fn
A statement by the OIC underlined that such reoccurring acts were offensive to the Muslim world and a stark violation of international laws and UN resolutions in relation with the status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
The OIC renewed calls for the UNSC and the international community to halt such acts against Al-Aqsa and urged for action to protect the Palestinian people.
On Monday, hundreds of Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque with governorate of Jerusalem releasing a statement saying that 900 illegal settlers and a Knesset member violating the sanctity of the holy Muslim site. (end)
fn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment