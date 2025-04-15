Holiday Toy CEO Urges President Trump To Reconsider Tariffs That Threaten Christmas And American Jobs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "For more than four decades, we've been in the business of delivering joy," said Flaherty. "Creations like Big Mouth Billy Bass and our inflatables have become part of American holiday traditions. But today, those traditions - and the livelihoods behind them - are at serious risk."

Flaherty's company employs more than 100 Americans and has weathered major challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic. He credits long-standing duty-free policies, upheld by both Republican and Democratic administrations, with helping small and medium-sized businesses like his keep shelves stocked and families smiling during even the toughest times.

Now, with tariffs looming over key seasonal imports, Flaherty warns the impact will be immediate and widespread.

"If these [tariffs] remain in place, shelves will go empty, prices will spike, and companies like mine - built on bringing magic to American homes - will struggle to survive," he said.

The U.S. holiday décor and toy industry represents a multi-billion-dollar market, much of which relies on overseas manufacturing to remain accessible and affordable for American families.

"We're not just fighting for business, we're fighting for joy," Flaherty added. "These tariffs threaten Christmas for millions of families."

He concluded with a simple but powerful message:

"Please help us keep the holidays bright for millions of families. Let's Make America Smile Again."

