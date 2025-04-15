Vitalgen's Cutting-Edge Gene Editing And Delivery Platforms To Be Featured At AACR Annual Meeting 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Collaborative research with Grit Biotechnology showcases Vitalgen's proprietary platform and delivery systems in oncology applications

- Dr. Xiaoping Zhao, Ph.D., CEOCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vitalgen BioPharma Co., Ltd. ("Vitalgen"), a pioneer in transformative gene therapy technologies, today announced its collaborative research with Grit Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Grit Bio") will be featured in two presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025 in Chicago from April 25th to 30th.The presentations highlight the versatility and efficacy of Vitalgen's proprietary technology platforms in oncology applications, demonstrating the company's ability to form productive partnerships across therapeutic areas."These AACR presentations showcase how our proprietary platforms can enable breakthrough therapies across multiple therapeutic areas through strategic collaborations," said Dr. Xiaoping Zhao, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder of Vitalgen. "While we maintain our internal focus, our technology platforms-particularly our ViCasCRISPR gene-editing platform and ViLNPdelivery systems-have proven valuable in advancing development of novel cancer therapies through partnerships."The collaborative research being presented includes advancements in gene-edited tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy and next-generation neoantigen cancer vaccines. Specifically, Grit Bio will present data on their development a next-generation dual-knockout TIL product, GT300, which utilizes Vitalgen's proprietary AaCas12bMax gene-editing technology, showing superior editing safety profile and enhanced expansion and cell fitness compared to their SpCas9-edited counterparts. Moreover, a novel neoantigen cancer vaccine GT600 approach combining Grit Bio's NEOvigatorTM neoantigen identification platform with Vitalgen's APC-targeted LNP delivery system DakiniTM will be presented. Both GT300 and GT600 are under clinical assessment."The AaCas12bMax system represents a significant leap forward in gene-editing technology, offering potent on-target editing efficiency with a proven superior safety profile compared to the conventional editors," said Dr. Xi Zhu, Ph.D., Head of Translational Research at Vitalgen. "Precise editing fidelity combined with good cellular fitness and expansion capacity post editing are critical determinants for the development of engineered cell therapies. Our collaboration with Grit Bio validates the translational potential of AaCas12bMax in advancing the development of next-generation gene-editing products with enhanced safety profile and therapeutic potential."Vitalgen's technology platforms featured in the presentations include:1.ViCasCRISPR DNA Editing Platform:-Featuring the AaCas12bMax system, which offers efficiency gene editing with negligible off-target gene editing-Enhanced cellular fitness and expansion capacity post AaCas12bMax editing during manufacture2.ViLNPDakini:An Antigen Presenting Cell (APC)-specific delivery LNP with efficiency of antigen-specific T cell induction exceeding comparable technologies by more than 10-fold without detectable hepatocyte delivery following systemic administration.Since its founding in March 2020, Vitalgen has raised $160 million through Series B+ funding and developed a robust pipeline with two programs in Phase III, two in Phase I/II, and four in IIT studies. The company has built comprehensive infrastructure including 2,500 m2 of R&D facilities and 8,500 m2 of GMP-compliant manufacturing space in Shanghai.About VitalgenVitalgen BioPharma Co., Ltd. is a patient-focused, innovation-driven biotechnology company developing transformative gene therapies. With vertically integrated proprietary platforms, Vitalgen focuses on rare and common diseases while enabling partners to leverage its technologies across multiple therapeutic areas. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, Vitalgen operates state-of-the-art facilities compliant with both China GMP and US cGMP standards. For more information, visit .About Grit BioGRIT Bio was founded in 2019 as an innovative biopharmaceutical company, focused on immune cell treatments for oncology and characterized by a R&D pipeline in TIL therapies. GRIT Bio has completed multiple rounds of equity financing and is backed by renowned venture capital funds. GT101, a proprietary injectable developed by GRIT Bio, is the first TIL therapy that entered registrational clinical trial. GT 101 is currently in pivotal Phase II clinical study. GRIT Bio's GT201 injectable, the first TIL therapy with membrane-bound IL-15 complex, has cleared IND in both US and China. Core R&D platforms of the company include StemTexpstemness TIL expansion platform, StaViralstably virus transfected cell lines, ImmuT Finderimmune modulator target discovery platform, and KOReTILhigh-efficiency gene knock-out system. Based on the platforms, GRIT Bio generated a series of next-generation gene-edited TIL therapies. With internationally advanced technology reserve and industry resources, GRIT Bio aims to develop breakthrough therapies for solid tumors and bring new hope to cancer patients. For further information, please visit:Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements about Vitalgen BioPharma Co., Ltd. based on management's current expectations, which are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. Words such as "anticipated," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "may," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations for our technology platforms, gene therapy candidates in development, collaborations, and plans for commercialization. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risk inherent in developing pharmaceutical product candidates, conducting successful clinical trials, and obtaining regulatory approvals. Except as required by law, Vitalgen assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

