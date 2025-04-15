Nichols Farms Partners With Love's Travel Stops To Fuel Road Trips With Healthier Snacking

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Starting in January 2025, travelers looking for a healthier on-the-go snack will be able to find Nichols Farms' convenient, no-shell pistachios in 2oz and 6oz sizes at Love's stores nationwide with flavored varieties including Jalapeño Lime, Garlic & Garden Herbs, and Cocoa Cookie.

According to the U.S. Healthy Snacks Market Trends report , the healthy snacks market in the U.S. is expected to grow 6.0% annually from 2024 to 2030. This reflects a growing trend towards convenience and on-the-go consumption, as busy lifestyles lead people to seek out nutritious and easily accessible snack options. Industry experts and fleet managers alike have emphasized the need for drivers to fuel their bodies with wholesome foods while on the road.

"We're pleased to be partnering with Love's Travel Shops to bring our products to their customers," said Jeff Nichols, vice president of supply chain at Nichols Farms. "Love's shares our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, making them an ideal partner for us."

About Nichols Farms:

Since 1961, Nichols Farms has tilled the fertile soil of the San Joaquin Valley in California to supply the highest quality almonds and pistachios to families across the nation. The Nichols are caretakers of the land and committed to sustainable agriculture- integrating water recycling, composting, and other resourceful practices into their farming- while generating onsite solar energy to power their operations. The farm's organic pistachios have emerged as their singular product with a complete line of dry-roasted flavored varieties, including hot honey, habanero lime, maple butter, and rosemary garlic. Today, four generations of the Nichols Family work together to grow, process, package, and market pistachios to retailers across the nation. For more information visit nicholsfarms.

