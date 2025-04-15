Jeton Ranks #374 On The Financial Times List Of Europe's 1,000 Fastest-Growing Companies

The FT1000 list, compiled by the Financial Times in collaboration with Statista, ranks the 1,000 companies across 31 European countries with the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue. To be eligible for inclusion, companies must achieve a minimum average growth rate of 34.8%. The list has become a key benchmark for Europe's top-performing businesses, recognizing those that have thrived through dynamic and challenging market conditions.

Jeton's inclusion follows a year of continued growth, including a strategic rebranding that has strengthened the company's position in the global payments landscape. Since its founding in 2018, Jeton has expanded its offerings, providing a comprehensive range of services and establishing a strong presence in markets such as the UK, Cyprus, and the Commonwealth of Dominica.

"We're proud to secure a spot in the FT1000 for the second consecutive year," said a spokesperson at Jeton. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team and the ongoing support of our partners. Our rebranding has opened up new opportunities, and we're excited to build on this momentum moving forward."

Jeton's success is also reflected in its global reach, with over 20 currencies supported and more than 27 countries served. The company offers over 50 payment methods, providing a variety of secure and convenient transaction options.

In addition, Jeton has strengthened its brand through strategic partnerships, including ongoing collaborations with athletes like Alexis Mac Allister and Kou Itakura, as well as with West Ham United, Legia Warsaw, and previous agreements with top Premier League football teams.

About Jeton

Jeton , founded in 2018, is a global payment service that provides secure and easy payment solutions for users and merchants. It supports over 50 payment methods, 20+ currencies, and operates in 20+ countries. Key products include the Jeton Card for online and offline purchases and Jeton Cash, which keeps users' financial data safe during online transactions.

Social media links

Contact

Marketing Jeton

Dennis H.

Jeton

[email protected]

Photo -

SOURCE Jeton