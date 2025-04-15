Belmont City Press LLC Announces Launch Of New Book Endurance Is A Choice, Set For April 24, 2025

From the back of the pack to leading the way: Triathlon Coach Sheila Taylor inspires readers to find their inner strength

- Jamie Dennison, UESCA Certified Run Coach/Founder Travelling Circus RunningHAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Belmont City Press LLC is proud to announce the upcoming launch of Sheila Taylor's debut book, Endurance Is a Choice: From Start Lines to Life's Challenges, on April 24, 2025, a date the author lovingly refers to as“Find Out More on Four Two Four.” The book will be available at EnduranceIsAChoice , where readers can learn more and join the endurance movement. In the book, triathlon coach and founder of TriMotionCoach , Taylor shares her inspiring journey from athlete to coach, inviting readers to embrace the mindset that endurance is a choice.Part memoir, part guidebook, Endurance Is a Choice is a heartfelt and deeply personal exploration of what it means to endure, not just in sport, but in life. With warmth, wisdom and resilience, Taylor weaves her journey from a novice triathlete to a certified coach into a powerful invitation for readers to rediscover their strength, overcome adversity and embrace the mindset that endurance is a choice.A Journey Rooted in Personal TransformationTaylor's journey into triathlon began at the age of 40, long after most athletes have hit their prime.“I didn't grow up in a family of athletes, nor was I the naturally gifted one,” she writes in the first chapter.“I was the girl who was bullied, who felt disconnected and who sought solace in a sport that didn't always seem to welcome her.”Now 55, Taylor reflects on her late start in endurance sports as a critical turning point in her life. Encouraged by her brother, who used triathlon as a tool in his recovery from addiction, Taylor took on her first race in 2009 and never looked back.“Although I finished at the back of the pack, it didn't matter, what mattered was that I started,” she writes. That first triathlon became the foundation of her personal and professional transformation.From Personal Struggles to Coaching OthersThe heart of Taylor's story lies in her connection with her brother, who inspired her to begin her triathlon journey and whose legacy continues to drive her mission. Although he passed away in 2020 after a long battle with addiction, his legacy of persistence and celebrating small victories continues to shape me,” Taylor writes.“My enduring spirit continues to honor his memory in meaningful ways.”Following her brother's passing, Taylor completed her first full Iron Distance triathlon, a feat she dedicates to his memory and her own refusal to quit.“That experience taught me that enduring isn't just about survival, it's about transformation, facing adversity head-on, emerging stronger on the other side.”Her experience resonates deeply with anyone who has faced loss, self-doubt or change. Taylor's message is simple and powerful: everyone has the capacity to endure and grow.A Coach with Heart and PurposeTaylor's coaching style is defined by her personal investment in each athlete's journey. She is the founder and head coach of TriMotionCoach, based in Hamilton, Ontario, a city that provides an ideal training ground for endurance athletes with its access to Lake Ontario, trails, hills, and community pools.Taylor's clients are typically over 30, curious and motivated individuals seeking to push past fear, find structure and accountability, and build a sense of belonging.“At TriMotionCoach, we help endurance athletes take the lessons from tri training and use them to find their start lines in sport and life,” she says.Her coaching program offers personalized training plans, free group workouts, race-day strategy sessions and ongoing accountability and support.“It's not about the medals or the podium finishes,” Taylor says.“It's about the person you become along the way.”Built on Three Core PillarsTaylor's coaching philosophy is built on three foundational principles:Athlete-First Mindset –“Every athlete is unique, and their journey deserves to be treated as such,” Taylor explains. She begins each coaching relationship by understanding her clients' life, challenges and aspirations.The Power of Community – Taylor fosters a collaborative culture both online and in-person, where athletes support each other through every training session and finish line.“No one succeeds alone,” she says.“And no one should have to.”Using Your Smart Muscle – Taylor teaches her clients to think critically during training and races, empowering them to make informed decisions on the fly.“Triathlon, like life, requires decision-making. It's about using your smart muscle so you're ready for anything.”Hamilton: Her Training Ground“Endurance Is a Choice” is also a love letter to Taylor's hometown.“What a wonderful playground we have,” she says of Hamilton, which offers the perfect combination of water access, hills and trails for a triathlete. But beyond the physical terrain, Taylor invites readers to find their own training grounds-both literal and metaphorical.“I encourage you to take a look around your location and find your perfect playground for training,” she writes, encouraging readers to find their own way in and through endurance sports.Coaching During COVID and the Birth of a MissionThe pandemic served as a surprising catalyst for Taylor's coaching career. With races canceled and group activities on pause, she began organizing socially distanced training sessions for friends.“It was during this time that I realized coaching wasn't just something I enjoyed; it was my calling,” she writes.By 2022, Taylor became a certified triathlon coach and officially launched TriMotion Coaching. Since then, she has helped countless athletes find strength they didn't know they had.“I've come to understand that endurance is more than the ability to swim, bike and run long distances,” Taylor says.“It's about learning to navigate life's hills and valleys with resilience.”A Book for Every Athlete and Every HumanMore than a book for athletes,“Endurance Is a Choice” is a guide for anyone looking to embrace life's start lines, no matter what form they take. Whether you're facing your first triathlon or your next major life transition, Taylor's book invites you to lean into discomfort, push through fear, and build a life fueled by grit and grace.The title, drawn from her own realization that“we decide what we're willing to endure and how we respond to the challenges that arise”-serves as a rallying cry for readers to discover their inner strength and redefine what they're capable of.Launch Date and How to Order“Endurance Is a Choice” officially launches on April 24, 2025, a date Taylor has dubbed“Find Out More on Four Two Four.” Readers can order the book at EnduranceIsAChoice and connect with Taylor at TriMotionCoach. The website includes details on her coaching program, contact information and access to training resources.For those over 30 who are curious, motivated and ready to take on their next challenge-whether athletic or personal, Taylor's message is clear: you don't have to be perfect to begin. You just have to start. And from there, choose to endure.About the AuthorSheila Taylor is a certified triathlon coach, the founder of TriMotion Coaching and the author of“Endurance Is a Choice: From Start Lines to Life's Challenges.” Based in Hamilton, Ontario, Taylor works with athletes of all levels to help them reach their goals through personalized training, accountability and community connection. Her story and coaching philosophy are rooted in personal experience, emotional depth and an unwavering belief in the power of endurance.About Belmont City Press LLCBelmont City Press LLC is a Boston-based PR and marketing agency masquerading as a boutique book publisher. Specializing in transforming entrepreneurs, speakers, coaches, and authors into recognized experts, BCP combines strategic publishing with powerful media outreach. From book launches to press campaigns, the firm helps clients turn their stories into compelling tools for visibility, credibility, and business growth.

Media Relations

Belmont City Press LLC

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.