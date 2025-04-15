The Coalition For Empowered Education Joins The Cardinal Institute For One-Day Teacher Training Workshop

Coalition for Empowered Education

Cardinal Institute

Join us for a free one-day teacher training workshop on April 26, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at BridgeValley Community and Technical College.

- Tiffany HobenCHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Coalition for Empowered Education joins the Cardinal Institute to host a one-day teacher training workshop on Saturday, April 26, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at BridgeValley Community and Technical College. Educators who attend will receive 10 hours of professional development credit.The Coalition for Empowered Education's (CEE) teacher training contains three blocks of instruction. Our first section on Critical Thinking provides methodologies that assist teachers to develop enhanced thinking skills and how to convey them to their students. This includes methods of understanding and evaluating information sources. The second section, Understanding Competing Political Ideologies, examines different economic, political and social ideologies; the history of Marxism, socialism, fascism, communism, totalitarianism; current U.S. views of socialism and communism; Western forms of government; and a moderated panel discussions with survivors of totalitarian regimes. Finally, our U.S. Civics section explores America's philosophical underpinnings; our founders' thinking in creating our founding documents; the U.S. Constitution; and the history of our nation.Ken Pope, the COO of CEE and a senior fellow with the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation states,“We are excited to see the shift away from divisive, politicized education. Our work takes us beyond the rhetoric to realizing depoliticized classrooms. The 'empowered' model equips teachers with techniques and methods on how to think, instead of what to think, imparting critical thinking skills and an understanding of the value of America's foundational documents empowering young people to thrive in our republic.”Why our Training is Needed: Politicized Classrooms Contribute to the Downward Spiral in Educational OutcomesA 2022 study of U.S. 8th graders found that only 13% were at or above“proficient” in history and in civics, only 22% of students met the same benchmark. A Pew Study shows 40% of Americans ages 18-49 view socialism favorably and the Anti-Defamation League's study exposed 24% of Americans endorse several anti-Jewish tropes. The Nation's 2024 Report Card demonstrates that despite the vast sums of money spent since 1992's first reading assessment, scores have not changed in any meaningful way. These trends are largely a result of a system that rewards political activism over the values of reason and inquiry in classical learning.The Coalition's E Pluribus Unum professional development reverses these trends, centering academic excellence in a way that promotes tolerance and mutual respect necessary to strengthen democratic principles.“If we want our children to become informed, engaged citizens, we must begin by ensuring their teachers have a deep understanding of how our government works and why it matters,” Cardinal Institute's Director of Education Partnerships & Strategy Tiffany Hoben said.“This training isn't just about content-it's about cultivating the confidence and clarity teachers need to guide students through the foundational ideals of our republic. When teachers are well-equipped, students are empowered to think critically, engage civilly, and embrace the responsibilities of citizenship”.Registration for the workshop is free, and meals will be provided. Pre-registration is encouraged to ensure seating; however, walk-ins will be accepted as space permits.About the Coalition for Empowered Education and the Cardinal InstituteThe Coalition is a multiethnic group of parents, educators, and concerned citizens who oppose dogmatic, politicized instruction in K-12 education across the country.To realize the vision of depoliticized classrooms, our mission is to train teachers and develop non-ideological,“empowered” curricula that emphasizes critical thinking, understanding competing political ideologies and empowering students with the values of Western liberal ideals embodied in America's foundational documents.For more information on how we can assist your teachers, schools and communities visit us at .Founded in 2014, the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to researching, developing, and communicating effective free-market public policies for West Virginia.

Jennifer Richmond

Coalition for Empowered Education

+1 512-422-9335

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.