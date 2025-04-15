AUCR Secretary-General Delighted With Success Of Camel Handball Spectacle

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Arab Union for Camel Racing (AUCR) Secretary-General Dr Hazam bin Nasser Al Maqarih, who is also the Director-General of the International Camel Handball Championship - Qatar 2025, expressed his delight with the outstanding success of the tournament's fourth edition.

The event, held in Al Shahaniya, featured 17 countries from five continents.

In the final, Qatar triumphed over Iraq to clinch their second title. Morocco claimed third place, while Somalia finished fourth.

Speaking during a special ceremony yesterday where the committees involved in the championship's organisation were honoured, Dr. Al Maqarih praised the collective efforts that made the event a resounding success.

“No work succeeds without careful planning,” Dr Al Maqarih said.

“Achievements of this magnitude only happen through dedicated teamwork and, above all, by the grace of Allah.”

Dr. Al Maqarih highlighted Qatar's leadership in hosting prestigious sporting events, particularly since the nation's historic hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He also emphasised that this legacy motivates organisers to deliver events on par with world-class standards while preserving and celebrating Qatari and Arab heritage.

“We wanted the championship to succeed transparently and fairly for all participants, because the first mark of success is the quality of the organisation,” he continued.

Dr. Al Maqarih also extended special praise to AUCR President and Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee for Camel Racing in Qatar Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Sheikh Al Kuwari for his unwavering support and strategic direction.

Looking ahead, Dr. Al Maqarih promised new plans and surprises for the fifth edition of the championship, underscoring the tournament's continuous growth and innovation.

“We have many plans for the future, and in time, these will be revealed.”

