Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egyptian Pres. Meets Kuwait Crown Prince


2025-04-15 05:13:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi received at his residence in Bayan Palace, Tuesday, Kuwait's Crown Prince His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Head of Honorary Delegation, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah attended the meeting. (end) tm

