Ukrainian Forces Repel Massive Russian Assault With Over 20 Tanks, Ifvs In Novopavlivka Sector
The Command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces reported this on Facebook and released video footage of the battle, according to Ukrinform.
"The audacity of the attack was off the charts -- the occupiers advanced in a column, hoping to break through our defenses," the report said.
According to the military, Russian motorcyclists maneuvered ahead of the armored vehicles, attempting to break through the defensive trenches of the Ukrainian paratroopers at high speed.
Ukrainian reconnaissance forces detected the enemy movement in time. Artillery units and drone operators from the 71st Jaeger Brigade and adjacent units disrupted the enemy's combat formation and then systematically destroyed it.Read also: War update: 99 combat clashes on frontline over past day, Lyman, Pokrovsk sectors hottest spots
Russian equipment was left burning on the battlefield, and dispersed enemy infantry tried to hide in nearby tree lines but were eliminated with FPV drones and drone-dropped munitions.
Photo: defence-ua
